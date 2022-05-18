Toddler's car booster seat recalled for lacking appropriate warning labels

There has been an urgent recall for a toddler's car booster seat which lacks the appropriate warning labels.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has said the product from Digicom Ventures Pty Ltd trading as GadgetFreak does not comply with the labelling requirements of the mandatory safety standard for child restraints used in motor vehicles.

The recall notes the product fails to include the mandatory warning labels and information.

Digicom Ventures Pty Ltd trading as GadgetFreak product 'Car Booster Seat Chair Cushion Pad For Toddler Children Kids Sturdy' (pictured) does not comply with the labelling requirements of the mandatory safety standard for child restraints used in motor vehicles

The specific product is the 'Car Booster Seat Chair Cushion Pad For Toddler Children Kids Sturdy'.

Child seats without the correct safety warning label may be used incorrectly, posing an increased risk of serious injury or death to the occupant if the vehicle is in an accident.

Anyone that has purchased one of these items can return it to company's address as published on the Product Safety website.

Consumers are asked to include their customer number (if available), name and address details in the return parcel, along with the receipt of the purchase and the courier costs for a full reimbursement.

For further information, consumers can contact Gadgetfreak by phone on 1300 845 434 or via email at digicomventuresaustralia@gmail.com

Suppliers must ensure each child restraint is permanently and legibly marked with various warnings.

The mandatory standard includes additional warnings required for each particular type of restraint and further information on the size, wording and format of the warning.