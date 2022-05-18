ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a dermatologist – there are three $2 Family Dollar products I swear by but one you should always avoid

By Caitlin Hornik
The US Sun
The US Sun
 6 days ago

DOLLAR stores offer a great opportunity to purchase products at low prices - including skincare items recommended by dermatologists.

One dermatologist is sharing three products he recommends you buy on your next trip to the dollar store, plus one to always avoid and why.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IugD3_0fiMTtoQ00
Dr Charles is sharing three products to get at the dollar store
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UaWtR_0fiMTtoQ00
The dermatologist also recommends a product to avoid at the dollar store

Dr Charles, who goes by @drcharlesmd1 on TikTok, shared three must-have skincare products from the dollar store in a viral video.

First, he pointed to a face wash containing salicylic acid for acne treatment.

A six ounce bottle goes for about $2.

Dr Charles also pointed out that Cetaphil brand moisturizing lotion is available at the dollar store. It retails for about $3.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Gaqu_0fiMTtoQ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wGIyV_0fiMTtoQ00

He also recommends picking up some Vaseline on your next trip, as it's a "great body lotion," he states in the video's on-screen text.

"Great skin can be cheap!," Dr Charles says in the on-screen text at the end of the video.

But there's one product the dermatologist suggests avoiding: the face brush.

That's because, as he wrote in the comments section, face brushes can cause microtears in the skin.

"Awe man, I love my brush. Kinda therapeutic after a long week," one TikToker commented.

The video has been viewed more than 170,000 times and received dozens of comments.

Many users asked for additional information from the doctor based on his suggestions.

Others wanted more information about the doctor's recommendations, with many wondering about the use of Vaseline.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3edsSv_0fiMTtoQ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l0l0j_0fiMTtoQ00

But most TikTok users were excited to learn of the cheap products.

"I use all these and yes I got them at the Dollar Store," one TikToker wrote.

