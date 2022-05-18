ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Accidents

Millionaire Maximuscle founder may have started braking too soon moments before he crashed in bid to become world's fastest Porsche driver, inquest hears

By PA Media, Adam Solomons For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Daredevil businessman Zef Eisenberg may have started braking too soon in the moments before he died while attempting to break a speed record in a Porsche 911 Turbo, an inquest has heard.

The 47-year-old was trying to prove he had created the world's fastest Porsche when he was killed in a crash at Elvington Airfield, near York.

An inquest in Northallerton heard Mr Eisenberg was trying to break a number of land speed records in the 'extensively modified' car on October 1 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Na0H4_0fiMTr2y00
Mr Eisenberg poses with the customised Porsche at Elvington Airfield, where he died
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=152IUD_0fiMTr2y00
Eisenberg, who had Guinness World Records and about 90 British and world land speed records, was well known for presenting ITV4's Speed Freaks and The Bike Show
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oF1pA_0fiMTr2y00
The brutal crash at Elvington Airfield near York took the life of 47-year-old Zef in October 2020

As he was finishing the last attempt of the day, his customised vehicle overturned at high speed and he suffered multiple traumatic injuries, dying at the scene.

How a bodybuilder made millions by getting into the fitness industry before turning his attention to speed

Zef Eisenberg was originally a gym instructor, nutritionist and herbalist, with expertise in the health industry who started his company as it was about to undergo rapid growth.

In 1995 he started Maximuscle, the only UK-based sports nutrition supplier at a time when the American market was already saturated - but still growing, as the health movement gripped the USA.

Eisenberg already had a cult following when, as a competitor himself, he wrote and self-published an expose dispelling myths on what products worked and which did not, selling 24,000 copies.

The book, in 1993, earned him the £3,000 that he initially used to set up Maximuscle in 1995. He never borrowed a penny but working 'stupid hours', he made it a market leader in Britain.

The creatine product, which aids performance, was used by England and Arsenal football teams, and traded off a reputation for including nothing that would make professional athletes fail drug tests.

He built it into Britain's largest supplier of sports nutritional products, which was sold to Darwin Private Equity in 2007 for £75million but Mr Eisenbrg remained the largest private shareholder.

In 2011, he cashed in, getting £162million for his stake from drugs company GlaxoSmithKline, and originally agreed to stay on as a consultant.

However, he later left Maximuscle altogether and launched a £150million Dragon's Den-style health fund, hearing pitches from entrepreneurs.

The hearing was told Mr Eisenberg had asked for a braking parachute, designed to slow the car down, to be fitted to the vehicle as he created his own 'bespoke design'.

A statement from race marshal Graham Sykes said the father-of-two had successfully used it throughout the day.

But on the final run of the afternoon, Mr Sykes said as the parachute deployed, 'the car began to lift as though air had got under it'.

He said he believed Mr Eisenberg had 'got the sequence wrong' and applied the brakes before the parachute had fully deployed.

The inquest heard this can cause the car to become 'unstable' and lose control.

Mr Sykes said: 'Sadly I feel driver error caused this tragic accident.'

He added Mr Eisenberg had been a 'well known and much respected driver within British motorsports' and described his death as a 'truly tragic incident'.

Malcolm Pittwood, appointed by Motorsport UK as the attempt coordinator on the day, said Mr Eisenberg was trying to break national speed records for a flying start and standing start.

But he was also hoping to show he had created the world's fastest Porsche for 'bragging rights' on social media, Mr Pittwood said.

He added that achievement would not be recognised by Motorsport UK.

Mr Pittwood told the inquest: 'Zef had in his mind that he was able to drive the world's fastest Porsche motor car and he wished that information to be recorded.'

Mr Eisenberg had already survived Britain's fastest motorcycle crash at the same airfield in 2016 when his turbine-powered motorbike failed to stop at the end of the runway, breaking bones in his legs and pelvis – which meant he had to learn to walk again.

The former teenage bodybuilder from north London had made his fortune with the Maximuscle fitness brand of protein powder, eventually selling to pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline and moving to Guernsey.

An ultra-speed motorbike racer, in the past decade he had amassed more than 90 land speed records on two wheels and four.

After five years of intense work on a powerful bike, he set a new Guinness World record for the fastest turbine bike in the world at 234.01mph.

He underwent gruelling rehabilitation after the devastating 2016 crash and exactly a year later he was competing again on the rebuilt bike.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42sL54_0fiMTr2y00
North Yorkshire Police were again on the scene of the crash on Friday morning as their investigations continue 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ejx6W_0fiMTr2y00
The incident left him with 11 broken bones and he was presumed dead but overcome the devastating injuries and was back at the racetrack for the anniversary of his crash

His enthusiasm for motor sport led to presenting the ITV show Speed Freaks, focusing on the design, build and engineering of extreme cars.

Following his death, Mr Eisenberg's family described him as 'a true genius with unique talents'.

The inquest is set to resume at a later date.

