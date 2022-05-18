ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urgent warning issued to Australians planning to vote this weekend as the electoral commission desperately tries to find staff for polling booths

By Eliza Mcphee
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

Some Australians may be unable to vote in their own towns come Saturday as the electoral commission desperately tries to find staff to work the polling booths.

The Australian Electoral Commission issued an urgent warning on Wednesday, warning that eight planned polling places around the country may be closed due to staff shortages.

The affected divisions include Capricornia, Flynn, Kennedy and Leichhardt, all in Queensland, Barker and Grey in South Australia, and Durack and O'Connor in Western Australia.

Electoral Commissioner Tom Rogers said while the majority of the planned 7,000 polling places will be open, some voters may not have a place to fill out their ballots in their towns.

'While the impact will likely be limited, and limited to certain areas, voters in identified regional locations who have not accessed an early voting centre, or postal vote, may not have a polling venue in their town on election day,' he said.

'The list of affected areas will reduce as we get closer to Saturday and many local residents will have already accessed the alternative forms of voting available in the Australian system.'

Around 105,000 Australians are recruited to work as polling staff.

Around 105,000 Australians are recruited to work as polling staff for election days (pictured is Scott Morrison and wife Jenny)

No experience is needed and all staff will be paid for their time. Pay ranges from $25.54 to $48.29 per hour, based on the role.

Mr Rogers said the AEC had been urging Aussies to consider using postal votes or early voting centres, with recruitment difficulties likely amid the Covid pandemic.

'Current labour shortages in regional areas have been well documented. No frontline service has been immune to resourcing difficulties and we're running the nation's biggest in-person, manual event,' he said.

More than a million phone calls were made and 500,000 emails have been sent, trying to recruit Australians to work this Saturday.

'Short of handing out blank cheques for work, or accommodating thousands of single-day workers in interstate locations, there is not much more we could have done so far,' Mr Roger said, adding the AEC was considering combining venues.

'For some people it may mean that if you want to vote at a polling place in your town on election day, you may have to sign up to work as well.'

All election workers must be fully vaccinated and wear a face mask.

Electoral Commissioner Tom Rogers said some Aussies may have to work at the booths if they wanted to vote in their own towns (pictured Labor leader Anthony Albanese with partner Jodie Haydon)

Daily Mail

Police prepare for summer of chaos amid fears of civil unrest as 'frustration grows' over cost-of-living crisis

Police forces across Britain are gearing up to tackle increasing civil unrest this summer as the cost of living crisis begins to bite. Though there is no 'specific intelligence' about disorder, policing officials and chief constables are expecting a rise in crime and aggressive behaviour due to the growing frustration over spiraling prices, according to a police source cited by The Times.
RETAIL
