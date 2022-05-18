Our picks for the best in Orlando happy hours!

Dine and drink at a fraction of the regular price during happy hour at one of Orlando's many restaurants and bars. From elevated pub grub to delicious gourmet small plates, these local eateries go all out with food specials to pair with specially priced cocktails. Here are our current favorite Orlando happy hours.

Updated May 2022 by Beth Bell

Winter Park Happy Hour

Prato

This stylish Italian restaurant in Winter Park is a local favorite, with fresh, simple ingredients that hit the spot every time. Score deals on some of our favorite dishes during happy hour, served Monday through Friday from 4-6pm. Treat yourself to $10 specialty pizzas, $8 aperitivos, and small plates priced at $5-8. You can even get an aperitivo flight, featuring one ounce pours of Aperol, Mandarino Liqueur, and Sakura Vermouth. Plus, enjoy $5 glasses of wine and $3-6 beer with your meal.

Some menu items have changed slightly since our happy hour review, but much has stayed the same. View the current Prato happy hour menu here.

Reel Fish Coastal Kitchen & Bar

Fellow seafood lovers, rejoice! Reel Fish Coastal Kitchen & Bar in Winter Park serves up a seafood-centric happy hour Tuesday-Friday from 4-7pm. Menu highlights include raw or baked Gulf oysters by the half dozen, fish tacos, peel and eat Mayport shrimp, sliders and so much more, all priced at $10 or less. Wash it down with $5 drafts and wells, $6 wines, and $7 sangria and Seaside Margaritas. You can even try a $5 oyster shooter with vodka or tequila.

Get a feel for the menu with our happy hour review. You can also check out the current happy hour menu here.

Cocina 214

Savor fresh, authentic Tex Mex and vibrant margaritas at this contemporary Mexican kitchen in Winter Park. Happy Hour is offered Monday-Friday from 4 to 6:30pm. Kick back with $4 bottled beer, $5 drafts, $6 wells and 214 specialty margaritas, or go for the $7 Tito’s Lonestar Lemonade. Snack on nachos, fried avocado bites, or the cocina trio of chips with guacamole, queso, and fire-roasted salsa for $6-10.

View the full Cocina 214 happy hour menu.

The Hangry Bison

Park Avenue may get all the attention when it comes to dining in Winter Park, but nearby Orlando Avenue is a tasty alternative with new restaurants opening frequently. One such example is The Hangry Bison, a local hangout in Winter Park Village specializing in beer, bourbon and burgers. Happy hour, cleverly renamed Hangry Hour, is served Monday – Thursday from 4-7pm and Friday from 4-6pm. Provisions include a selection of $5 small plates alongside eight drink options ranging in price from $5-$6. Happy hour is not currently offered at the new Winter Garden location.

happy hour review or peruse the menu here.

Near Downtown Orlando Happy Hour

Santiago's Bodega

A vibrant global tapas menu, warm ambiance, and unique artwork have no doubt led to the popularity of Santiago’s Bodega among date nighters. Throw in two happy hours every single day, and we’re sold! The Orlando location serves happy hour every day from 4-6pm, with a second happy hour from 11pm-1am. Altamonte Springs, meanwhile, has a daily happy hour from 4-6pm, and a late night happy hour on Fridays and Saturdays from 10pm-12am. Happy hour specials include half-priced sangria, wells, drafts, and wine by the glass, plus a rotating selection of five $5 tapas.

Read our detailed happy hour review for more info.

Reyes Mezcaleria

This vibrant North Quarter eatery serves up regional Mexican cuisine alongside an impressive mezcal and tequila list. Settle into the eclectic bohemian-glam space for happy hour Tuesday-Friday from 4-6pm. Enjoy $3 tequila and $4 mezcal shots, $4 cerveza, or cocktails for $8-9. Plus, sip wine by the glass for $6 and snack on authentic Mexican small plates for $6-9.

View the full Reyes Mezcaleria happy hour menu.

The Osprey Tavern

A stellar selection of drinks and dishes are featured during happy hour at this modern coastal restaurant in Baldwin Park. Try it for yourself Tuesday-Friday from 5-7pm at the expansive bar overlooking the immaculate exhibition kitchen, as well as throughout the dining room. The menu includes $2 oysters plus five seafood-centric dishes ranging in price from $8 – $13. Wine, beer and cocktails are also on special, priced between $5-8.

View the current happy hour menu for The Osprey Tavern.

Ootoya Sushi Lounge

For a one-of-a-kind sushi happy hour with options for everyone, stop by this recently renovated Japanese restaurant in Thornton Park. Enjoy $7 specialty cocktails, like the Lychee Martini or Yuzu Mule, or keep it simple with $5 Japanese drafts, house wine, and $8 premium hot sake. Plus, score appetizers for $6-8 , and any three traditional rolls for just $17. Happy hour is served all day on Monday, from 4:30-6:30pm from Tuesday to Friday, and from 12:30-6:30pm on Saturday and Sunday.

View the full Ootoya Sushi Lounge happy hour menu.

The Stubborn Mule

The brainchild of co-owners Brian Buttner and Jonathan Canonaco, also the co-owners of RusTeak Restaurant & Wine Bar in Ocoee and Thornton Park, this New American restaurant features hand-crafted mule cocktails, approachable food and an extensive cocktail, beer and wine list. Happy hour is served daily from 4-7pm. Treat yourself to $8 signature cocktails, $7 mules, $6 draft beers, and more, plus a selection of appetizers at $10 or less.

Check out the current happy hour menu.

The Neighbors

Whether you're a rare Orlando native or just fell in love with The City Beautiful, you are sure to love The Neighbors. This upstairs bar at East End Market pays homage to the things we love about this town. Each drink is named after an Orlando area neighborhood or landmark. Besides a variety of craft cocktails, there are mocktails too, plus a local wine and beer selection. And you'll be surrounded by local art and goods. Happy Hour is all Monday, plus 12pm – 5pm Wednesday – Friday, AND 6pm – 9pm on Sunday. Well drinks and select beers are $6.

happy hour menu.

Cocktails at The Neighbors at East End Market | Dani Meyering

Happy Hour Near the Attractions Area

Ocean Prime Orlando

Ocean Prime's swanky and spacious Blue Lounge is host to a daily happy hour from 5-7pm. It’s your chance to indulge in the upscale experience without totally blowing your budget. Happy hour deals include discounts on signature cocktails, select wine and beer specials, and $5 off all appetizers.

happy hour review (menu items have changed since our visit), or view the current menu here.

Cuba Libre

This lively Cuban restaurant at Pointe Orlando, headed by James Beard award-winning Chef-Partner Guillermo Pernot, features Cuban bites, a vast rum bar, and late-night salsa dancing. Happy hour is offered in the bar Wednesday-Thursday and Sunday from 5-7pm. Sip on sangria, mojitos, cuba libres, and caipirinha for $5-6, or enjoy a selection of beer, house wine and well drinks for $4-6. Small plates are also available for $4-8.

View the full Cuba Libre happy hour menu.

Dragonfly Robata Grill & Sushi

Happy hour hopping in Orlando’s ‘Restaurant Row’ provides a distinct atmosphere from one restaurant to the next. You’ve got endless choices, but Dragonfly Robata Grill & Sushi hovers slightly above the rest. Happy hour, served daily from 5-7pm, includes a pleasing mix of $7 cocktails, $3 draft beers, wines by the glass for $7, and more alongside 20+ (yes you read that right) flavorful dishes priced at just $5 each.

Check out the menu here.

STK Orlando

Budget friendly and Disney Springs may not seem to be a likely pair. But with a little research and planning, there are a surprising amount of inexpensive activities to enjoy alongside affordable eats. Served in the bar and lounge area (high top tables only) Monday-Friday from 3-6:30pm, happy hour at STK Orlando and everything is under $10. Choose from a generous selection of plates for $3-9, including $3 oysters on the half shell. Plus, signature cocktails, Chimay, and select wines by the glass are only $9.

To get a better feel for happy hour, read our happy hour review. Or, view the full STK happy hour menu.

Ruth's Chris Steak House Orlando

The Orlando outpost of this well-loved chain, located on Sand Lake Road in the bustling dining district dubbed Restaurant Row, offers a daily Sizzle, Swizzle & Swirl happy hour from 4-6pm in the bar area. Happy hour offerings start at $9, from the gigantic USDA prime burger to the classic pomegranate martini. Happy hour is also served at the Winter Park (no happy hour on Saturdays) and Lake Mary locations.

Read our happy hour review or peruse the menu here.

The Hampton Social

Enjoy that laid-back summer feeling anytime at The Hampton Social, which serves up coastal-inspired fare alongside an extensive rosé list. Happy hour, or “Hampton Hour,” is served in the “Rosé All Day” Lounge Monday – Friday from 3pm to 6pm. Enjoy half off select rosés and pizzas – perfect for kicking off an early girl's night!

Tapa Toro

Don’t be fooled; International Drive isn’t all tourist attractions and chain restaurants. While this stretch of Orlando is popular with tourists, there’s plenty for us locals to enjoy, including lively restaurants like Tapa Toro, a Spanish restaurant located within walking distance of fun date night activities. During happy hour, served daily in the bar area from 3-6pm, you and your date can feast on ten tapas selections priced at $2-7 each. Drink specials include half off cocktail pitchers, beer, wine, and sangria, plus 2-for-1 drinks.

For more info, read our happy hour review. Or view the current happy hour menu here.

Big Fin Seafood Kitchen

Enjoy a refined date night in Big Fin’s spacious dining room, with daily happy hour offerings that satisfy like a full meal. The restaurant is subtly themed to feel like a buzzy fish market, with seafood-centric happy hour offerings like a raw bar, sushi, 3oz lobster tail and more, all priced at $12 or less. Sip on $7-9 signature cocktails, $6 house wines and house liquors, and daily beer specials. Happy hour is offered daily from 5-7pm at bar tops and in cocktail areas.

Refer to our happy hour review (some menu items may have changed) or dive into the full menu here.

Other Happy Hour Spots

The Station Bar & Grub

Located in the heart of historic downtown Sanford, The Station features elevated pub fare served in a historic 19th century firehouse. Happy hour is served Monday-Friday from 5-7pm, with $4 wells and White Claws, $12 pitchers, and $1.50 soft serve for the young at heart. Pair your drinks with bar bites under $10, or extinguish your hunger with tasty handhelds, wings, and tacos.

Fish Bones

Lake Mary is home to a variety of big corporate office parks which means quite a few restaurants in the area have happy hour to entice business folks to gather after work. Fish Bones offers great ambiance and a blend between a prime steakhouse and a fresh seafood restaurant. Happy hour is available in the bar and patio only from 4:00pm to 6:00pm daily with drinks, beer, and wine ranging from $6 – $8. Their fresh fruit infusion cocktails are a must! Happy Hour food specials include a Prime Rib Sandwich for $11 and delectable sushi for $11 – $15.

Browse their happy hour menu.

Feather and Quill

A local favorite to Windermere, Feather and Quill is a great place to meet friends or your honey for happy hour. It's rare to find Happy Hour on a Saturday, and this place has it: Tuesday-Saturday 4pm-7pm, and Friday & Saturday 4pm – 7pm & 10pm-11pm. Specials include $6 wines, $6 wells, $5 beers, and 25% off select appetizers and pizzas.​

Looking for even more places Happy Hour in Orlando? Check out GoldenBuzz Social where you can filter through results based on location, time of day, and more. (Not an ad, we just think their website is cool).