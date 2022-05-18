ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

$kinny, Swizz Beatz & French Montana "Salam," Beanie Man "Blessings Pon Blessings" & More | Daily Visuals 5.17.22

 3 days ago
For a while now Swizz Beatz has been keeping himself busy setting up Verzuz battles for the culture (dropped the ball on that last one though), so if any artist is lucky enough to get some music from the Hip-Hop legend you know he gonna deliver.

Blessing $kinny with some new work, Swizz Beatz and French Montana join the kid in the visuals to “Salam” where the three men turn up in the desert with some thick young women who look like they’re ready to make some wishes come true.

From the middle east to Jamaica, Beanie Man gets back on his grizzly and in his latest clip to “Blessings Pon Blessings” enjoys the natural beauty of his home and makes viewers want to visit the island and blaze some ganja.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Fredo Bang, Rizzoo Rizzoo, and more.

$KINNY, SWIZZ BEATZ & FRENCH MONTANA – “SALAM”

BEANIE MAN – “BLESSINGS PON BLESSINGS”

FREDO BANG – “DEAD MAN”

RIZZOO RIZZOO – “DRIP SET FLOW”

SOSAMANN – “MONDAY NIGHT RAW”

B.A.R.S. MURRE FT. RICK HYDE – “GUESS WHO”

RAVYN LENAE – “XTASY”

EBG EJIZZLE – “GET HIGH”

