The City of Marshfield Parks & Recreation Department regretfully announces the loss of Tuck, the Peregrine falcon, at the Wildwood Zoo. He was humanely euthanized recently due to his deteriorating physical condition and perceived quality of life. As the fastest animals in the world, peregrine falcons can be high-strung and, despite many modifications that were made to his exhibit and husbandry to improve his comfort, his signs of stress manifested in physical harm that continued to increase as he aged.

MARSHFIELD, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO