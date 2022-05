Charlie Appleby completed a Guineas treble as his Newmarket runner-up Native Trail obliged favourite backers in the Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas at the Curragh on Saturday. Last year's champion two-year-old had to give best to his stablemate Coroebus in the first Classic of the summer on the Rowley Mile, but made no mistake this time around for Appleby, who also landed the Poule d'Essai des Poulains with Modern Games.

