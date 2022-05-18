ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

Ross Allen Wilson

By Submitted
obxtoday.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoss Allen Wilson, age 65, of Camden, NC passed away on Saturday May 14, 2022. He was the loving husband of Joretta Nissen Wilson. He was born in the small town of Merwin, MO on March 13, 1957 to the late Archie Leon Wilson and Edith Lillian Aleshire Wilson. He spent...

www.obxtoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
obxtoday.com

Marilyn A. Meads

Marilyn Austin Meads of Meadstown Road, Elizabeth City, passed peacefully to the other shore on May 18 at home with her family by her side. Marilyn was born on April 14, 1929 in Frisco, North Carolina on Hatteras Island. Marilyn is survived by her daughters, Jeannie Meads (Ted) and Katherine...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
obxtoday.com

Paul A. Stevenson

Paul Augustus Stevenson, age 90, of Rivershore Road, Elizabeth City, NC died at home on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Born in Elizabeth City on January 3, 1932 to the late John Thomas Stevenson and Wilma Louise Sample Stevenson, he was the widower of Jill Smith Stevenson and Nancy Rascoe Stevenson. Paul served his country honorably in the U.S. Air Force while stationed in England during the Korean War, where he met his first wife Jill. He graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill School of Pharmacy in 1958. After brief employment at Durham Drug Company, he joined his father at Overman & Stevenson Pharmacy in downtown Elizabeth City, where he served his community as a pharmacist for 57 years until his retirement in 2019. A founding pharmacist of the Elizabeth City Pharmacy/Prescription Project, he also served on the boards of directors of the local health department and the Albemarle Hospital Foundation. Paul was honored as the 2020 recipient of the UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy Alumni Association’s Samuel B. Burrus Family Award for Community Service.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
obxtoday.com

Cindy H. Bowling

Cindy Lee Houk Bowling, age 65, of Hertford, NC died on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at her home. Born in New Castle, PA on January 10, 1957 to Nancy Stinedurf Chaillet and the late Edward Chaillet, she was the wife of James “Rusty” Bowling. She loved doing all crafts, especially crocheting. Being a grandma was something that she reveled in! Cindy enjoyed music, especially Motown tunes. She believed in playing in the rain whenever you can and would not want us to be sad.
HERTFORD, NC
obxtoday.com

Anita Camille Ball

Anita Camille Osborne Ball, 65, of Nags Head, NC left this world on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at her home. Born in Nitro, WV on June 6, 1956, she was the daughter of the late Ethel Birchfield Osborne and Dallas T. Osborne. Camille attended West Virginia State University. She worked...
NAGS HEAD, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elizabeth City, NC
Obituaries
City
Elizabeth City, NC
State
Missouri State
City
Winterville, NC
City
Camden, NC
obxtoday.com

2022 Worrell 1000: Atlantic Beach to Cape Hatteras

Report from Beverley Simmons: With just three legs to go before the finish in Virginia Beach, all 13 boats that started in Hollywood were lined up now in Atlantic Beach ready for a sleigh ride to Hatteras in breezes of 16-18 knots with gusts in the low 20’s, all coming from the South/Southeast.
HATTERAS, NC
obxtoday.com

Renovations complete at Fenwick-Hollowell Wetlands Trail; College of the Albemarle to hold celebration at Elizabeth City campus

College of The Albemarle’s (COA) Foundation is pleased to announce the completion of renovations to the Fenwick-Hollowell Wetlands Trail. The public is invited to join COA and the COA Foundation on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. as we celebrate the completion of this project. The Fenwick-Hollowell Wetlands Trail, located at COA – Elizabeth City, provides an excellent opportunity for the community to explore nature and enjoy the outdoors. The May 25th celebration will take place behind the John Wood Foreman Technology Center located at COA – Elizabeth City, 1208 N. Road Street.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
obxtoday.com

Thomas Gerard Holian

The family of Thomas Gerard Holian is deeply saddened to announce his sudden passing May 17, 2022 at his home in Duck. He was 70. Thom was a loving husband, devoted father, and a local business leader- among many other things. Thom’s wife and family’s plans for his memorial service...
DUCK, NC
obxtoday.com

First sea turtle nest of 2022 season found on Ocracoke Island

Cape Hatteras National Seashore (CHNS) took to Facebook Friday morning, May 20th, 2022, to announce that the first sea turtle nest of the season was discovered in the sands of Ocracoke Island. According to National Park Service officials, the distinct crawl pattern left by the creatures tells biologists that this...
OCRACOKE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Allen Wilson#Us Navy#The Wilson Family#Mo#The Us Navy#The Coast Guard Base#Macy
obxtoday.com

Over 40 performing, visual artists to participate in 10th annual Rock The Cape event

A concert, art show and gallery tour will comprise the 10th Annual Rock The Cape, which will be held on Hatteras Island June 2-3. From 12pm to 5pm on Thursday, June 2, over 25 local and regional artists will gather on the lawn at Kitty Hawk Kites’ Waves Village Watersports Center at Milepost 40 in Rodanthe for the Rock The Cape Art Show. Hatteras Island musicians Rory Kelleher, Brian Surrat, Loose Wheel, Sam on Sax, Izzy Pop, and Eli Thompson will be playing acoustic tunes throughout the day during the art show.
HATTERAS, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
obxtoday.com

Ferry service interruptions occurring due to mechanical issues, COVID cases

The N.C. Department of Transportation’s Ferry Division is currently experiencing an uptick in schedule interruptions on its Cedar Island, Swan Quarter and Hatteras routes due to unexpected mechanical issues and positive COVID-19 tests among crews. Currently, three of the ferries on the Pamlico Sound routes and one on the...
HATTERAS, NC
obxtoday.com

Currituck County 2022-2023 operating budget now available for public review

The proposed 2022-2023 Operating Budget for Currituck County is now online for citizens to review. The Board of Commissioners plans to conduct a public hearing on the operating budget on June 6, 2022, at 6 pm in the Historic Courthouse. Citizens may submit comments on the proposed budget at the public hearing or by email to commissioners@currituckcountync.gov.
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy