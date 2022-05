Ashley Lynn Taylor left his earthly body on May 11, 2022. Ashley was born on August 24, 1965 and was raised in Newport News, VA. He later moved to Kill Devil Hills, NC to raise a family of his own. Ashley had a passion for surfing and was always drawn to the ocean from a young age. He loved taking drives on the beach, fishing, and watching thunderstorms out over the ocean. He was an artist by nature, was a talented musician, and played in many bands throughout his life. He always had an ongoing art project and gifted many pieces to his loved ones. He was a talented chef and could caramelize onions like no other. He loved gardening and growing peppers to make his amazing ‘Smoldering Ash’ hot sauce.

NEWPORT NEWS, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO