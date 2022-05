PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management is predicting that air quality will reach UNHEALTHY levels during the afternoon and into the evening on Saturday, May 21st. The alert is being issued statewide due to elevated ground-level ozone concentrations. Fine particles readings are also expected to reach moderate statewide. Ozone is a major component of smog and is formed by the photochemical reaction of pollutants emitted by motor vehicles, industry, and other sources in the presence of elevated temperatures and sunlight.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO