GUILTY: Circleville Man Pleas “No Contest” to Child Pornography Charges for Second Time Sentenced to Prison

Donald Gregory Anderson was born May 10, 1985. He passed away May 14, 2022 at the age of 37. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio to Donald Anderson and Julie (Taylor) Anderson. He was a Pastor at the Refuge Ministry and an Associate Pastor at Brown Road Church. He also got his GED and went on to earn his BA at OCU and lastly his MA at Trinity Evangelical. He was an avid weight lifter and he was always striving to better himself. He enjoyed fishing. He was a loving husband and he had a heart for his family. Don had a heart for the Lord and loved to teach. He was a member at Open Door Church. He was a Professor at Ohio Christian University. He made an enormous impact on many men and women. Donald was survived by his parents Julie (Taylor) Anderson of Circleville, OH and Donald (Christina) Anderson of Peebles, OH, his wife Cortney (Scyoc) Anderson, sister Kristy (Nate) McDowell of Columbus, OH and brothers Tim and Robert Arey, sister-in-law Cayla (David) Benjamin, brother-in-law Chris (Amanda) Scyoc, nieces and nephews Gabriel, Miles, Elijah, Alysia, Kendrick and Elizabeth. He is also survived by many uncles and aunts, cousins and mentors and friends. Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 20, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at the Open Door Church, 3130 South Bridge Street, Chillicothe 45601. Burial will follow at Forest Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Friday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 2. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to The Covering, 12017 Spangler Road, Circleville, Ohio 43113 or The Refuge Ministries P.O. Box 163173, Columbus, Ohio 43216 that Don poured his life into. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.

