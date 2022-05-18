ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GUILTY: Circleville Man Pleas “No Contest” to Child Pornography Charges for Second Time Sentenced to Prison

By Jeremy Newman
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePICKAWAY – A previous sex offender that was a registered sex offender plead no contest after being caught again with thousands of files of pornographic images involving minors. According to the Circleville Police department on February 22nd, 2021, the Circleville Police Department, Circleville Probation Department, and the Pickaway...

Hocking County – Girlfriend Found Guilty of Murder of 2-Year-Old, Dad Charged with Permitting Abuse

Hocking County – The couple accused of the death of a 2-year-old will spend 35 combined years in prison. The Sheriff’s Office investigation began on Friday, January 8, 2021 when a 9-1-1 call was placed by Neel stating that the two-year-old was not breathing. Through the course of the investigation, Detectives and Prosecutors were able to determine that the couple’s original story of how the child’s injuries occurred was not factual. They learned the initial story given was fabricated in an attempt to hide that the injuries were actually the result of an assault.
State Fire Marshal Investigators Offer 5000 Dollar Reward for Pike County Arson

Pike – Investigators are calling a fire that occurred on May 18th an arson. According to the State fire marshal, a $5,000 Reward for Information Leading to Arrest and Conviction(Piketon, Ohio) – The State Fire Marshal’s Office and Pike County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individual(s) responsible for an arson that occurred at 2124 Shyville Road in Piketon (Pike County).
Circleville Police Release More Details on Death of Circleville Man

Circleville – On Sunday, May 15, 2022, at 0922 hours, 37-year-old Donald Anderson was reported missing by family members to the Circleville Police Department. Donald was last seen on May 14, 2022, at 8:22 am when he left his home in Circleville at that time. Donald was supposed to meet family in Grove City at Texas Roadhouse for dinner at 6:00 pm and never arrived. Upon Donald being entered into a statewide computer system as a missing person Fayette County Sheriff’s Office notified the Circleville Police Department, that they had located a deceased male in their County.
UPDATE: Frankfort Stand Off Situation Ends with One Dead

Frankfort – You may have seen around a dozen unmarked car along with a swat vehicle heading through Pickaway County to the Frankfort area in Ross County where since early today they have had a SWAT standoff. According to Ross County, on May 19, 2022, the US Marshals Service...
Breaking: Police Pursuit in Fayette County Crosses County Lines Ends in Crash

Fayette – A utility vehicle was chased down after a report of it being stolen. Around 1:10 pm on Thursday Fayette County deputies started a chase on a utility vehicle that was reported stolen. When they attempted to stop the vehicle took off. The vehicle went through the Washington court house where local police joined in the chase. After leaving the city Ohio state highway patrol was able to spike several tires but that didn’t completely stop the suspect.
Chillicothe – Man Runs From Police After ATV Accident in City, Then Runs from Hospital

CHILLICOTHE – A man with warrants, drugs, and fast feet was arrested for a short time yesterday, but is currently on the run. According to the Chillicothe Police department on 5/16/22 an officer witnessed a man on a red Honda TRX420 four-wheeler ran the red light at the intersection of Main and Watt street and ran into a car going through the intersection. The man went airborne after the impact and landed on the roadway. The officer described what happened next.
Family Asks for Memorial Cruise for Amanda Man

PICKAWAY – Family and Friends have reached out and asked if Take Back The Strip and the local car committee could show up Monday and cruise the streets in honor of Louie Andrews. Funeral service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Monday, May 23, 2022, at Taylor-Theller Funeral Home,...
Donald Gregory Anderson, 37 Circleville

Donald Gregory Anderson was born May 10, 1985. He passed away May 14, 2022 at the age of 37. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio to Donald Anderson and Julie (Taylor) Anderson. He was a Pastor at the Refuge Ministry and an Associate Pastor at Brown Road Church. He also got his GED and went on to earn his BA at OCU and lastly his MA at Trinity Evangelical. He was an avid weight lifter and he was always striving to better himself. He enjoyed fishing. He was a loving husband and he had a heart for his family. Don had a heart for the Lord and loved to teach. He was a member at Open Door Church. He was a Professor at Ohio Christian University. He made an enormous impact on many men and women. Donald was survived by his parents Julie (Taylor) Anderson of Circleville, OH and Donald (Christina) Anderson of Peebles, OH, his wife Cortney (Scyoc) Anderson, sister Kristy (Nate) McDowell of Columbus, OH and brothers Tim and Robert Arey, sister-in-law Cayla (David) Benjamin, brother-in-law Chris (Amanda) Scyoc, nieces and nephews Gabriel, Miles, Elijah, Alysia, Kendrick and Elizabeth. He is also survived by many uncles and aunts, cousins and mentors and friends. Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 20, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at the Open Door Church, 3130 South Bridge Street, Chillicothe 45601. Burial will follow at Forest Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Friday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 2. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to The Covering, 12017 Spangler Road, Circleville, Ohio 43113 or The Refuge Ministries P.O. Box 163173, Columbus, Ohio 43216 that Don poured his life into. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
FREE EVENT: US Army Corps at Deer Creek Are Opening Tours for the Summer

PICKAWAY – Ever curious about how a dam works? Why its there and how it’s operated? You can this summer with free tours at the local dam. Deer Creek Dam is operated by the US Army of Engineers and controls the Deer Creek lake in its summer and winter pool. During the tour, the Army will explain why they keep water at levels differently throughout the year, what they do during heavy rains, and take you on a tour of the 8-story dam.
