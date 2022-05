Akouo is a New Testament Greek lexicon that means “hear” often used in scripture meaning “not only to hear but to respond and obey.” When you hear and obey God, you give him more opportunity to bless you for your obedience. It may be some kind of suffering he will teach you, but it is for our sakes a good suffering, and we will benefit from it. I don’t mean the kind of suffering that Jesus endured, but the kind of chaos that we deal with on a day-to-day basis like feeling overwhelmed and having a meltdown or feeling overworked and underpaid and feeling the weight of responsibility taking care of your elderly parents and grandchildren at the same time or grieving over the tragedy of the loss of a loved one. Sometimes we just must keep peace in own family. God loves us for holding on and not giving up.

