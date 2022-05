SAVANNA—Mary Jo Tracey, 91, of Savanna, passed away Monday, May 16, 2022, at Resthave Nursing Home, in Morrison, surrounded by her six loving children. A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 20, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Savanna. Visitation will take place prior to Mass from 9-10:30 a.m. in St. John's Antl Hall. Inurnment will take place at Rock Island National Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to share in Mary Jo's life at www.lawjonesfuneralhome.com.

SAVANNA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO