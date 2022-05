Salem, Ore. – The latest employment numbers from the state show that Oregon’s job market is not just recovering from the pandemic, but thriving. Oregon’s unemployment rate fell to 3.7% in April, down from 3.8% in March. This is the lowest level in more than two years. The rate is also close to Oregon’s all time record low of 3.4% which happened right before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

OREGON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO