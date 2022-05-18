ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming News

TALAT - WORLD PAPER PLANE CHAMPIONSHIPS!

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lHcje_0fiLzAkU00

A zany look at the world championships of paper planes! Today in TALAT!

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
10K+
Post
435K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy