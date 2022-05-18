TALAT - WORLD PAPER PLANE CHAMPIONSHIPS!

Related
Russia Threatens Japan With 'Retaliatory Measures' Over U.S. Naval Exercise
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov made the comments to Russian state-owned newswire RIA Novosti.
First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink
A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
For NATO pilots trained to fly MiGs, learning to fly the F-35 'is far too much to grasp,' former F-35 test pilot says
The former F-35 test pilot Billie Flynn told The Aviationist that moving to the "cosmic spaceship" that is the F-35 was too much to ask of MiG pilots.
Superyacht captain fended off Kalashnikov-wielding pirates with ‘pain rays,’ worker says
A superyacht worker claims the vessel’s captain once had to deploy sonic weapons against Kalashnikov-wielding pirates on inflatable boats in the Arabian Sea. The episode was one of many surreal scenes an anonymous worker detailed in a piece published Sunday in The Times of London. The captain, according to...
Wyoming News
Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
10K+
Post
435K+
Views
ABOUT
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.https://www.wyomingnews.com
Comments / 0