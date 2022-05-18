Watch FREE: O's aim to contain Yanks' bats

BALTIMORE -- How much excitement can one week take?. The Orioles, by three swings of the bat and one anticipated debut, posed that question across four consecutive games. And once Rougned Odor dribbled a ball up the first-base line, a walk-off fielder’s choice in the 11th inning for a 7-6 win over the Rays on Sunday, the Orioles departed Camden Yards wanting even more. It was Baltimore’s third walk-off win of the week -- a three-run homer from Anthony Santander on Thursday against the Yankees and a two-run homer from Odor in the 13th on Friday before a far different game-winning stroke from him on Sunday.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO