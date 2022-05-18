ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch FREE: O's aim to contain Yanks' bats

MLB
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve seen shades of 1998 in the Bronx this season, with the Yankees getting off to their best start since that history-making Bombers team. The Orioles will try to slow down New York’s juggernaut today, and you can watch it free in MLB.TV’s Free Game...

www.mlb.com

MLB

'We don't quit': O's win on 3rd walk-off in 4 days

BALTIMORE -- How much excitement can one week take?. The Orioles, by three swings of the bat and one anticipated debut, posed that question across four consecutive games. And once Rougned Odor dribbled a ball up the first-base line, a walk-off fielder’s choice in the 11th inning for a 7-6 win over the Rays on Sunday, the Orioles departed Camden Yards wanting even more. It was Baltimore’s third walk-off win of the week -- a three-run homer from Anthony Santander on Thursday against the Yankees and a two-run homer from Odor in the 13th on Friday before a far different game-winning stroke from him on Sunday.
BALTIMORE, MD
MLB

TA lets bat do the talking, silences Yankee Stadium

NEW YORK -- The boos rained down on Tim Anderson each of the five times he stepped into the batter’s box Sunday night at Yankee Stadium. After Saturday’s benches-clearing incident between the White Sox and the Yankees, which was sparked by Josh Donaldson twice referring to Anderson as “Jackie” on the field, Anderson made it clear that he took offense to what he characterized as a “disrespectful” exchange. Instead of adding more fuel to the fire during Sunday’s doubleheader, both teams handled the situation on the field.
CHICAGO, IL
MLB

Judge widens MLB HR lead with two blasts

NEW YORK -- The cool-down period after a tough defeat is not usually the time to celebrate what went right in the previous nine innings, though in boiling down a loss that he described as “peculiar,” Gerrit Cole couldn’t help but crack a broad grin when describing Aaron Judge’s recent power surge.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLB

Josh Donaldson suspended for actions vs. White Sox

NEW YORK -- Josh Donaldson received a one-game suspension and an undisclosed fine from Major League Baseball on Monday stemming from what the league said were “inappropriate comments” made to White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson during Saturday’s game. Donaldson is appealing the punishment, MLB announced. Donaldson would...
CHICAGO, IL
MLB

Mets pitcher leaves bullpen, watches game from secret location

DENVER -- Sometimes, a man just wants to drink his Red Bull in peace. Such was the plight of Mets reliever Joely Rodríguez, who was watching Sunday’s 2-0 win over the Rockies from the Coors Field bullpen when he decided he wanted a better vantage point to take in the proceedings. So Rodríguez grabbed a chair, a massage gun, a bottle of water, some sunflower seeds and, of course, his trusty energy drink, then climbed atop the rockpile that adorns the batter’s eye in center field.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLB

Teams across MLB mourn Texas shooting victims

Games were preceded by moments of silence and Major League Baseball issued a statement on Tuesday after at least 19 children and two adults were killed in a mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. “Our hearts are broken tonight,” the MLB statement read. “Major League Baseball mourns...
UVALDE, TX
MLB

'Papí!' Texas native Trevino authors walk-off to remember with Yankees

NEW YORK -- From the first cup of coffee, the day had been emotional for ﻿Jose Trevino﻿. He sipped from a ceramic mug that was once his late father’s favorite -- one with Mickey Mantle’s rookie card printed on the side. Then the Yankees catcher heard about the tragic events in his home state, carrying that weight out to the field.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLB

Bryant's absence glaring as bats stifled again

PITTSBURGH -- Monday's 2-1 loss to the Pirates was a case of the Rockies needing an accomplished hitter. It would have been nice to have left fielder Kris Bryant﻿, but he was pulled from the lineup before first pitch with a recurrence of the lower back issues that have cost him 21 games so far on the injured list.
DENVER, CO
MLB

WATCH: Red Sox, Nats' Single-A clubs clash on MiLB on MLB.TV

The Minor League Baseball season is heating up, and you can catch some of baseball's most exciting talents for FREE on MLB.com and MLB.TV. Select Minor League games will be available to stream this season, meaning you can watch some of the game’s top prospects at no cost. And if you like what you see there, all available Minor League games are streamed on MiLB.TV, and you can add that to an existing MLB.TV subscription for only $25.
BOSTON, MA
MLB

Mets win following a loss for 14th straight time

DENVER -- By late Saturday night, the vibe around the Mets was relatively dour. The team had split a doubleheader against the Rockies in precisely the wrong way -- a win, followed by a loss -- to engender good feelings. They were all eager, in Buck Showalter’s words, to return to their hotels, “go pack, get a little sleep, and come back and do it again.”
DENVER, CO
MLB

What's ailing Wander? 'Every part of both legs'

BALTIMORE — What’s going on with Wander Franco﻿?. The Rays phenom was unavailable most of this weekend in Baltimore, appearing only as a pinch-hitter during Sunday’s 7-6, 11-inning loss at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. His absence comes amid nagging injuries and Franco’s first extended slump since his first month in the Majors in 2021, and since he signed an 11-year, $182 million extension this winter.
BALTIMORE, MD
MLB

Dominguez homers, scores career-best 4 runs

It's taken some time, but it appears The Martian has arrived. After a slow start, Jasson Dominguez has found a groove lately, keeping his recent torrid play up on Tuesday when he collected a pair of knocks -- including his fifth dinger of the year -- walked and scored a career-high four runs to help lift Single-A Tampa over Lakeland, 7-5, at George M. Steinbrenner Field.
TAMPA, FL
MLB

How this former Marlin became a current Marlin's agent

What becomes of a baseball player once he retires?. In the case of former Marlins right-hander Tom Koehler, whose career officially came to a close in March 2020, he went the route of an agent. Of his five clients, one of them is Marlins reliever Steven Okert. It was a...
MIAMI, FL
MLB

Nats find spark at plate after switching up batting order

MILWAUKEE -- Manager Dave Martinez’s goal Sunday was to extend the lineup for a team that has been searching for offense. The end result was a dominating 8-2 victory over the NL Central-leading Brewers at American Family Field. “For me, it’s about the guys coming out today and just...
MILWAUKEE, WI
MLB

Chug it! Fan unknowingly catches foul ball, gives crowd a show

When you buy a beer at a baseball game, there is one unwritten rule that must always be followed: If a ball lands in your cup, you must chug whatever is left before removing it. One lucky fan at Monday’s game between the Cubs and Reds honored the time-old tradition...
CHICAGO, IL
MLB

Misplay brings weekend to a sloppy finish

BALTIMORE -- The Rougned Odor dribbler that finally sank the Rays on Sunday didn’t go down as an error, despite skipping under Ji-Man Choi’s glove to send Tampa Bay to its soggy, sloppy 7-6 walk-off loss to the Orioles. But it was a somewhat fitting end to a difficult weekend that saw the Rays weather injuries to three more key players, endure two late-inning meltdowns and, on Sunday, watch a four-run lead evaporate for the first time this season amid defensive lapses.
BALTIMORE, MD
MLB

Built for 9: Alcantara's strength on display in latest complete game

MIAMI -- Former Cy Young Award winner and two-time ERA title champion Zack Greinke, the owner of 17 complete games, was once asked by manager Don Mattingly, when both were with the Dodgers, how he felt in between innings. I feel all right, but I’m better than anybody you’ve got...
MIAMI, FL
MLB

Best day ever? When Shawn Green went wild

History was made 20 years ago today, on May 23, 2002, a Thursday afternoon getaway day at Miller Park. When the dust settled from a 16-3 Dodgers blowout of the Brewers, right fielder Shawn Green had produced a box score line for the ages: 6-for-6 with a modern record-tying six runs scored, a record-tying four homers, a record-tying five extra-base hits, seven RBIs and a record-setting 19 total bases.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MLB

Sandoval dominates A's, gets lift from Ohtani, Trout HRs

ANAHEIM -- There have been a few starts this year in which lefty Patrick Sandoval didn’t have his best stuff, but was still able to grind out quality innings. On Sunday afternoon, Sandoval had it all working against the A's, dominating with 7 1/3 strong innings in a 4-1 win to give the Angels the series victory at Angel Stadium. Sandoval gave up one run on four hits and struck out seven, improving to 3-1 with a 1.79 ERA in seven starts. His ERA ranks seventh among pitchers with at least 40 innings this season, behind only Justin Verlander (1.22), Michael Kopech (1.29), Pablo López (1.57), Alek Manoah (1.62), Martín Pérez (1.64) and Miles Mikolas (1.68).
ANAHEIM, CA
MLB

'That's baseball': Dodgers' streak halted by atypical walk-off

PHILADELPHIA -- "That's baseball." After running the gamut of emotions from a season-long five-game losing streak followed immediately by a season-best seven-game winning streak, the Dodgers experienced all the highs and lows in the span of an inning in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. •...
LOS ANGELES, CA

