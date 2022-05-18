James Bradberry signing with the Eagles

The New York Jets announced Wednesday that they have signed one of their 2022 1st round picks, WR Garrett Wilson to a rookie contract. (Pro Football Talk) Wilson, who was the number one WR prospect for many draft experts, ended up being the 2nd WR drafted in last month’s NFL draft, going 10th overall to the Jets. Wilson has elite body control, can easily adjust to off-target passes, and has been a serious threat after the catch during his collegiate career. In his last college season, Wilson recorded 1,058 receiving yards and 12 TDs while competing for targets in a crowded Ohio State WR room. Wilson joins a young and exciting offense in New York that now has Breece Hall, Michael Carter, Elijah Moore, and Corey Davis. However, Wilson and the rest of the team's skill position players' fantasy value will largely be dependent on the growth of 2nd year QB Zach Wilson.
