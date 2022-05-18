ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

James Bradberry signing with the Eagles

fantasypros.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Bradberry is signing a one-year, $10 million deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. The deal include $7.25 million guaranteed and the rest...

www.fantasypros.com

fantasypros.com

Sam Koch retiring from NFL

Koch, who is retiring from the NFL at age 39, is the Ravens all time leader in games played, having made appearances in 256 games over the last 16 seasons. Koch averaged 45.3 yards per punt during his NFL career and made a Pro Bowl appearance for the AFC in 2015. In addition to punting, Koch has been the longtime holder for K Justin Tucker, the most accurate kicker in NFL history. Baltimore drafted former Penn State P Jordan Sout in the 4th round of last month’s NFL Draft.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Garrett Wilson signs rookie contract with Jets

The New York Jets announced Wednesday that they have signed one of their 2022 1st round picks, WR Garrett Wilson to a rookie contract. (Pro Football Talk) Wilson, who was the number one WR prospect for many draft experts, ended up being the 2nd WR drafted in last month’s NFL draft, going 10th overall to the Jets. Wilson has elite body control, can easily adjust to off-target passes, and has been a serious threat after the catch during his collegiate career. In his last college season, Wilson recorded 1,058 receiving yards and 12 TDs while competing for targets in a crowded Ohio State WR room. Wilson joins a young and exciting offense in New York that now has Breece Hall, Michael Carter, Elijah Moore, and Corey Davis. However, Wilson and the rest of the team's skill position players' fantasy value will largely be dependent on the growth of 2nd year QB Zach Wilson.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Jahan Dotson signs rookie contract with Commanders on Wednesday

The Washington Commanders have signed 1st round pick rookie WR Jahan Dotson to a rookie contract on Wednesday worth roughly $15.05 million. (Nicki Jhabvala) Dotson, who was selected with the 16th overall pick in last months draft, has officially signed his rookie contract to play with the Commanders on a 4-year deal. The rookie WR will likely line up as the teams WR2 or WR3 depending on how camp this summer goes as coach Ron Rivera has also stated that Curtis Samuel is looking fantastic. Dotson is a mid first round pick in dynasty rookie drafts and is roughly a 14th rounder in redraft leagues at the moment, though he may see that increase as the summer goes on.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Daxton Hill signs rookie contract with Bengals

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport reports that the Cincinnati Bengals have signed their 2022 1st round pick, S Daxton Hill to a rookie contract. (NFL.com) Hill, who was selected with the 31st overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals, is a versatile safety who can contribute in run and pass defense. Hill has elite speed for the safety position, posting a 4.38 40-yard dash time at the NFL Scouting Combine, and he has used that speed to make plays all over the field while playing at deep safety. Hill has a slender frame, measuring in at 6’0” and 191lbs, but he is a willing tackler who isn’t afraid of contact. Hill joins a Bengals team that made a surprising run to the Super Bowl in 2021, and a major part of their playoff run can be attributed to an impressive and difficult to duplicate +7 turnover differential in 4 postseason games. The addition of Hill helps solidify a secondary for a Bengals team that hopes to continue their ascension into perennial contenders.
CINCINNATI, OH
fantasypros.com

Ronald Jones II Fantasy Football Outlook (2022)

The Kansas City Chiefs signed running back Ronald Jones to a one-year deal to help bolster their running back room behind Clyde Edwards-Helaire. The former Buccaneer took a major step backward in 2021, being regulated to strict backup duties after losing out on the starting gig in Tampa Bay to Leonard Fournette. And even when loaded to take on the bell-cow role with Fournette sidelined during the end of the season, RoJo failed to fire.
TAMPA, FL
fantasypros.com

Nick Solak optioned to Triple-A on Thursday

Texas needed to make room for Mitch Garver, who was activated from the 10-day IL, but it was surprising to see Solak optioned to the minors. The 27-year-old was struggling, slashing just .209/.293/.313, but he was coming off an 11-homer, seven-steal year. Even if he eventually returns to the big club, there's no reason to stash Solak given his limited upside, as there are better ways to occupy a bench spot.
BASEBALL
fantasypros.com

Nick Foles expected to sign with Colts

Foles, having just been released by the Bears a few weeks ago, is set to land in Indianapolis and reunite with Frank Reich. He won't get the starting job, but he will likely be the backup to Matt Ryan and get spot-starts in the event that Ryan gets injured. He won't carry much weight for fantasy, but it's a solid depth move for the Colts.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
fantasypros.com

Zack Greinke goes 5 2/3 innings in another no decision Wednesday

Zack Greinke pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on seven hits and one walk, while striking out four in Kansas City's 6-2 win against the White Sox on Wednesday. Zack Greinke is still searching for his elusive first win of the season. He has now made eight starts, holds a respectable 3.48 ERA and has only failed to pitch into the sixth inning once but he sits at an 0-2 record. In fact, Zack Greinke, winner of 219 career games, has been stuck on that number since August 13, 2021, having not won a game since he played for the Astros. Greinke's next shot at his first win of the season comes next Tuesday against his former team, the Arizona Diamondbacks.
KANSAS CITY, MO
fantasypros.com

Brandon Drury added to the restricted list

The Cincinnati Reds added Brandon Drury to the restricted list on Friday ahead of their trip for a series in Toronto. Currently all unvaccinated players are ineligible to enter Canada. (Cincinnati Reds on Twitter ) Fantasy Impact:. Drury will be able to return to the Reds’ roster on Monday in...
CINCINNATI, OH
fantasypros.com

Max Scherzer leaves Wednesday's start with left side discomfort

This is about as good as the news could have been after Scherzer asked out of the game immediately after throwing a slider. Replays showed him lifting his glove to his left side and Mets pitching coach Jeremy Hefner mouthing the words "nothing bad" when talking to other coaches after Scherzer was removed. Assuming it's Scherzer's oblique, he may need to go on the IL and miss some time, but fantasy managers can breathe a sigh of relief that he didn't suffer an arm injury.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Nick Pivetta tosses complete game in series finale versus Houston

Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta tossed a gem against the Astros on Wednesday evening. After Jose Altuve hit a leadoff homer in the first inning, Pivetta dialed in and did not allow a run for the remaining nine innings. He finished the complete game with one run, two hits, zero walks, eight strikeouts, and the win. Boston ultimately defeated Houston by a score of 5-1.
HOUSTON, TX
fantasypros.com

Trevor Story clobbers three homers in win over Seattle

Red Sox second baseman Trevor Story exploded on Thursday evening, going 4-for-4 with three home runs, a single, and a walk. When all was said and done, he scored five times and contributed seven RBI. Furthermore, he stole a base in the contest. Boston ultimately defeated Seattle by a score of 12-6.
SEATTLE, WA
fantasypros.com

12 Early Fantasy Football Busts (2022)

Finding out which players may heavily underperform expectations takes far more than just comparing their final ranking last year with their current ADP or consensus rank. That’s because injuries and changes to a player’s role or situation can have huge impacts on every player’s season-long output or final ranking. Injury-prone players or athletes who start the season hurt are always a massive risk, especially in the early rounds. Plus, changes like the loss of a reliable quarterback or the potential for a younger player to steal a veteran’s job are risks to account for when evaluating every skill player across the football landscape. Inconsistent, boom-or-bust athletes who produced the majority of their fantasy points in a few games are another trap that ensnares plenty of fantasy managers each year.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Fantasy Football Bold Predictions: Michael Pittman, Antonio Gibson (2022)

Here are two bold predictions for the 2022 NFL Fantasy Football season. Michael Pittman Jr. (WR – IND) finishes as a top 10 WR. Pittman Jr. has established himself as one of the better receivers in the NFL since entering the league as a rookie in 2020. Last season, the former USC Trojan finished with 1000 yards on 6 TDs. He also garnered 88 receptions on top of 129 targets with a target share of 25.7%, ranking 14th amongst all receivers. Besides recently drafted 2nd round pick WR Alec Pierce from Cincinnati and 3rd round pick Jelani Woods from Virginia, there is not much competition for Pittman Jr. amongst the rest of the receiving options in Indianapolis for target opportunities.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
fantasypros.com

Erickson vs. 2022 Fantasy Football Expert Consensus Rankings (ECR)

Throughout history, we have witnessed some of the world’s greatest versus matchups. Tom Brady (QB – TB) versus Peyton Manning. Man versus Food. Mayo versus Miracle Whip. But never has there been a more pressing battle of man versus machine conducted, until I decided to go mano a mano with the FantasyPros 2022 ECR rankings.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Andrew Erickson’s 2022 Fantasy Football Rankings & Player Notes

ECR ™ – Expert Consensus Rankings. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | SoundCloud | iHeartRadio. If you want to dive deeper into fantasy football, be sure to check out our award-winning slate of Fantasy Football Tools as you navigate your season. From our Start/Sit Assistant – which provides your optimal lineup, based on accurate consensus projections – to our Waiver Wire Assistant – that allows you to quickly see which available players will improve your team and by how much – we’ve got you covered this fantasy football season.
NFL
fantasypros.com

P.J. Tucker (knee) traveling with Heat to Boston ahead of Game 3

PJ Tucker traveled with the Heat team to Boston but his status for Game 3 against the Celtics remains in question as reported by the South Florida Sun-Sentinel’s Ira Winderman. (Ira Winderman on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. PJ Tucker suffered a left knee confusion in Thursday’s Game 2 and did...
MIAMI, FL
fantasypros.com

Best Dynasty Value on All 32 Teams (2022 Fantasy Football)

While we wait for training camps and the temperature of the beat writer mill to heat up, it’s a perfect time to take on another dynasty league. If you have restraint (unlike me) and have already maxed out the number of leagues you can handle, then your offseason forecast could include a trade tornado warning being issued to your league mates.
NFL

