James Bradberry signing with the Eagles

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport reports that the Cincinnati Bengals have signed their 2022 1st round pick, S Daxton Hill to a rookie contract. (NFL.com) Hill, who was selected with the 31st overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals, is a versatile safety who can contribute in run and pass defense. Hill has elite speed for the safety position, posting a 4.38 40-yard dash time at the NFL Scouting Combine, and he has used that speed to make plays all over the field while playing at deep safety. Hill has a slender frame, measuring in at 6’0” and 191lbs, but he is a willing tackler who isn’t afraid of contact. Hill joins a Bengals team that made a surprising run to the Super Bowl in 2021, and a major part of their playoff run can be attributed to an impressive and difficult to duplicate +7 turnover differential in 4 postseason games. The addition of Hill helps solidify a secondary for a Bengals team that hopes to continue their ascension into perennial contenders.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO