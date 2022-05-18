ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, MT

Election Preview: Three-way race for County Commission seat

By Lake County Leader
Lake County Leader
Lake County Leader
 3 days ago

Lake County Commissioner Steve Stanley of District 2, who was appointed to the Commission last year, faces a pair of challengers in the June 7 primary election in Charlo rancher Max Krantz and St. Ignatius farmer/rancher Roy Anderson.

Stanley, a St. Ignatius resident, was appointed in July 2021 to replace Commissioner Dave Stipe. All three candidates are running as Republicans, so the top two will advance to the general election in November.

The county mailed out ballots to registered voters last week. Ballots are due back to the Election Office at the Lake County Courthouse by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7. Residents may check their voter registration status by visiting app.mt.gov/voterinfo . The county website has a Frequently Asked Questions section on the election at www.lakemt.gov/election/faq.html .

The Leader recently sent questionnaires to candidates running in contested primary election races. Today we share some of the feedback we received. We’ll provide a background section for each candidate, alphabetically, then list answers to some key questions.

Roy Anderson, 62, and his wife farm and ranch in St. Ignatius, where they raised several children on the same ranch where he was raised. He has coached 4H livestock judging, served on the school board, and volunteered for church and community service projects. He has attended some college and trade school. Anderson chaired the finance committee for the St. Ignatius School Board building committee and others. He’s been heavily involved with the milk-marketing co-op, which is one of the largest member-owned co-ops in the United States.

Max Krantz, 59, is a small business owner who operates a ranch and construction and composting companies. He graduated early from the Charlo school system and was nominated as secretary of agriculture at Boys State. His volunteer service includes installing wheelchair ramps for the elderly, buying coats for children who need them and donating to help veterans and others during the holidays. Krantz has more than 30 years of experience dealing with building codes and road construction. He also has experience in shoreline protection, as well as 47 years in ranching and farming.

Steve Stanley, 69, has more than 30 years of experience working for the county’s Disaster and Emergency Services Department, where he served as deputy coordinator for 13 years before an 18-year stint as coordinator. He retired in 2018. He also served as a volunteer firefighter for the Polson Fire Department from 1987 to 2007. He was a driver for Polson Ambulance from 1978 to 1984, and he supervised the facilities and grounds at St. Joseph Hospital from 1978 to 2000. He has volunteered with the Red Cross, Lake County Search and Rescue, the City of Polson Fire Department and the St. Joseph Hospital Guild.

Question: What makes you the best person for the job?

Anderson: Having never been a paid public servant, I bring an outside real world experience perspective to the Commission.

Krantz: I am a fair and honest man. I am not scared of hard work and will put in the hours required to tackle issues. I want to make good changes for Lake County citizens as a whole. I want transparency, and I want to represent the people and their needs.

Stanley: My understanding of county government, strong background of facilities management, 20-plus years developing and working with county budgets, working knowledge of emergency management and experience with 911 staffing and management.

Question: What do you believe should be the top priorities for a Lake County commissioner?

Anderson: Emergency services: fire, health and law enforcement. Roads and infrastructure.

Krantz: I want to work on affordable housing for younger residents and the working class. I want better roads for all of Lake County, with dust control to stop asthmatic conditions in our agricultural communities. I also do not want our elderly taxed out of their homes.

Stanley: Affordable housing for residents of Lake County; employee hiring and retention; addressing jail and mental health issues; building partnerships with federal, state and tribal agencies; and county infrastructure and roads.

Question: Anything else you’d like to add?

Anderson: Big changes are in store for us in Lake County, from the rehabilitation of our irrigation project to resolution of our law enforcement agreements. The right leadership and perspective can lead to better decisions, resulting in a better quality of life here in Lake County. I will provide that perspective and would be honored to represent you as Lake County Commissioner.

Krantz: I want Lake County to be a better place for the next generations to live and prosper. I want our air, water and soils to be left in better shape for our future generations to come. It is very important to keep Flathead Lake’s majestic views and aquatic life pristine for all to enjoy. I do not want to see our lake become a Lake Tahoe or Lake Coeur d'Alene. I have been offered many contributions to run my campaign, and I have not taken one dime. … I do not want to owe anyone a favor, and I am not a “yes” man. I will make decisions on facts, science and most of all, common sense. I am here to listen and work for Lake County residents.

Stanley: No response.

Steve Stanley

Max Krantz

Roy Anderson

Comments / 1

Related
Lake County Leader

Election Preview: Bell, White vying to lead Sheriff’s Office

There’s a contested race for Lake County sheriff/coroner on primary election ballots that were mailed to registered voters last week. Sheriff Don Bell has held the position since 2015, after he defeated three other Republican candidates in the 2014 primary election. He is being challenged by Ronan Police Sgt. Corey White Jr. Both men are running as Republicans, so the name of the primary election winner will appear on the November general election ballot as an unopposed candidate. Ballots are due back to the Election Office at the Lake County Courthouse by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7. Residents may check their...
LAKE COUNTY, MT
montanarightnow.com

Eaton sidewalk project gets green light, frustrating council members

MISSOULA, Mont. - The proposed Eaton Sidewalk project obligating homeowners to pay for new sidewalks in the neighborhood was the hot topic in Mondays city's council meeting. As they were to decide who should bear the cost for these changes, the city or the homeowners? Ultimately it came to the homeowners.
MISSOULA, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Polson, MT
Lake County, MT
Government
City
Charlo, MT
Polson, MT
Government
Montana State
Montana Elections
County
Lake County, MT
Local
Montana Government
mtpr.org

Partisan politics are shaping Montana's Supreme Court races

Supreme Court campaigns are non-partisan, but this year’s races are taking place amid an unusually charged political atmosphere. This year, voters will decide on two of the seven seats on Montana's court of last resort. The stakes for the elections are set in a polarized political moment. During the...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Republic Services offers bear-resistant trash cans

MISSOULA, Mont. — The number of bear encounters is growing in western Montana, but experts say one way to keep yourself and bears safe is using a bear-safe trash can. Republic Services just got a shipment of 500 Kodiak bear-resistant trash cans for anyone in their service area. The...
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Bitterroot railroad bridge moves forward in redevelopment efforts

MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula Redevelopment Agency (MRA) hopes to bring some much-needed upgrades to the Bitterroot railroad trestle. With more foot traffic they've seen over the years on both sides of the Clark Fork River, their goal is to open up access on the W. Broadway side of the bridge, allowing people to travel across it, into McCormick Park and following the rail tracks eventually ending in Hamilton.
MISSOULA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Commission#County Government#Election#Affordable Housing#Infrastructure#District 2#Republicans#The Election Office#App Mt Gov Voterinfo
1240 KLYQ

An Outstanding 9-1-1 Dispatcher in Ravalli County

Montana's 911 Dispatcher of the Year is Amy Cianflone of Hamilton. She was one of an honored group of emergency medical services providers recognized at an awards ceremony at the Helena Capitol Rotunda this week. Montana Governor Greg Gianforte has proclaimed May 15-21 as Emergency Medical Services Week. The Montana...
RAVALLI COUNTY, MT
Lake County Leader

Legals for May, 19 2022

NOTICE THAT A TAX DEED MAY BE ISSUED IF YOU DO NOT RESPOND TO THIS NOTICE, YOU WILL LOSE YOUR PROPERTY TO: NO OCCUPANT Lake County Treasurer Attn: Robin Vert-Rubel Lake County Courthouse Rm 210 106 4th Ave E Polson, MT 59860 Randall M. Karr c/o Ron Johnson 2200 S. Broadway Santa Maria, CA 93454-7814 Pursuant to 15-18-219, Montana Code Annotated, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: As a result of a property tax delinquency, a property tax lien exists on the following described real property in which you may have an interest: Property described in the Lake County Treasurer's Office...
LAKE COUNTY, MT
Newstalk KGVO

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,065 Cases, Four Deaths

As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 276,192 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,065 new confirmed cases. There are currently 1,242 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,469,655 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 564,439...
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Montana Constitutional community discussion to be held May 23

Leadership Montana, the Mansfield Center and the League of Women Voters are collaborating to create an interactive experience to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Montana Constitution on May 23. From 5:30-7:30 p.m., a series of community discussions about Montana's Constitution will be held in nine cities and towns throughout...
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Housing
1240 KLYQ

Montana Highway Patrol on Marijuana DUIs

Montanans are used to messages from law enforcement about drinking and driving, but KGVO News reached out to the Montana Highway Patrol on Thursday specifically about driving under the influence of marijuana. Now that recreational marijuana is legal, MHP Public Information Officer Sergeant Jay Nelson specifically addressed the subject of...
MISSOULA, MT
KULR8

Body found near the bank of Clark Fork River

SUPERIOR, Mont. - An investigation has been launched after a body was reported near the bank of the Clark Fork River near River Bend Road. Mineral County Sheriff, Michael Toth says the report came in around 1:18 pm Tuesday, May 17. Assistance was requested from the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office...
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
Lake County Leader

Popular Polson bar reopens as The Durham

The former Lake Bar in downtown Polson has been dismantled, remodeled and reborn as a new food and drink establishment known as The Durham. The bar was shuttered last fall for the remodel, with plans to reopen under the new name by the first of the year. The remodel took a bit longer than expected, but business finally resumed last week in a space that will be barely recognizable to past visitors. Owner Tom Durham personally led the remodel project, which involved removing the previous ceiling entirely. That opened up more vertical space and exposed the vintage stamped-tin ceiling tiles that had...
POLSON, MT
1240 KLYQ

WATCH Video Shows How Wild Antler Shed Hunting Can Be in Montana

In all my years wandering the woods and prairies of Montana, I have always been delighted to find shed antlers. It doesn't happen all the time, but if you spend time looking and knowing what you're looking for, it can sometimes benefit you financially. There is a huge market for antlers that deer, elk, and moose shed every winter. Just look at your nearest pet store. People are buying antlers and turning them into high-priced dog toys. Others are making everything from knife handles and jewelry to chandeliers. Each year the price people are willing to pay for shed antlers seems to go up. This, in turn, creates somewhat of a gold rush attitude for shed hunters.
MISSOULA, MT
Lake County Leader

Ronan man charged with arson for Boulder 2700 fire, two others

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that a Ronan man suspected of igniting the Boulder 2700 fire that burned several structures last summer is in custody and has been charged. Craig Allen McCrea, 36, has been incarcerated at the Lake County jail since about May 4 on drug charges. McCrea is being charged by the Lake County Attorney’s Office for three counts of arson for the Boulder 2700 fire and two other fires in the Polson area — the Boulder 2800 fire and Jette Hill fire. The Boulder 2800 and Jette Hill fires were started in the month prior to the...
LAKE COUNTY, MT
Lake County Leader

Birth Announcements

Recent birth announcements for Lake County. You can click through the photos above. Kenzley Grace Gibson was born April 13, 2022 at the St. Luke Community Healthcare New Beginnings Birth Center. She weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Her parents are Raymond Gibson of St. Regis and Carmelita Malatare of Ronan. Her paternal grandparents are Melana Falcon and Ray Gibson of Missoula. Her maternal grandparents are Patricia McCrea and Pierre Malatare of Ronan. Rylee Ann Klein was born April 18, 2022 at the St. Luke Community Healthcare New Beginnings Birth Center. She weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Her parents are Logan and...
LAKE COUNTY, MT
Lake County Leader

Lake County Leader

Lake County, MT
187
Followers
170
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lake County Leader has been in publication since 1910. It covers the Mission Valley and the Flathead Indian Reservation. The office is in Polson, MT which sits on the foot of the Flathead Lake.

 https://leaderadvertiser.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy