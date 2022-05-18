Election Preview: Three-way race for County Commission seat

Lake County Commissioner Steve Stanley of District 2, who was appointed to the Commission last year, faces a pair of challengers in the June 7 primary election in Charlo rancher Max Krantz and St. Ignatius farmer/rancher Roy Anderson.

Stanley, a St. Ignatius resident, was appointed in July 2021 to replace Commissioner Dave Stipe. All three candidates are running as Republicans, so the top two will advance to the general election in November.

The county mailed out ballots to registered voters last week. Ballots are due back to the Election Office at the Lake County Courthouse by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7. Residents may check their voter registration status by visiting app.mt.gov/voterinfo . The county website has a Frequently Asked Questions section on the election at www.lakemt.gov/election/faq.html .

The Leader recently sent questionnaires to candidates running in contested primary election races. Today we share some of the feedback we received. We’ll provide a background section for each candidate, alphabetically, then list answers to some key questions.

Roy Anderson, 62, and his wife farm and ranch in St. Ignatius, where they raised several children on the same ranch where he was raised. He has coached 4H livestock judging, served on the school board, and volunteered for church and community service projects. He has attended some college and trade school. Anderson chaired the finance committee for the St. Ignatius School Board building committee and others. He’s been heavily involved with the milk-marketing co-op, which is one of the largest member-owned co-ops in the United States.

Max Krantz, 59, is a small business owner who operates a ranch and construction and composting companies. He graduated early from the Charlo school system and was nominated as secretary of agriculture at Boys State. His volunteer service includes installing wheelchair ramps for the elderly, buying coats for children who need them and donating to help veterans and others during the holidays. Krantz has more than 30 years of experience dealing with building codes and road construction. He also has experience in shoreline protection, as well as 47 years in ranching and farming.

Steve Stanley, 69, has more than 30 years of experience working for the county’s Disaster and Emergency Services Department, where he served as deputy coordinator for 13 years before an 18-year stint as coordinator. He retired in 2018. He also served as a volunteer firefighter for the Polson Fire Department from 1987 to 2007. He was a driver for Polson Ambulance from 1978 to 1984, and he supervised the facilities and grounds at St. Joseph Hospital from 1978 to 2000. He has volunteered with the Red Cross, Lake County Search and Rescue, the City of Polson Fire Department and the St. Joseph Hospital Guild.

Question: What makes you the best person for the job?

Anderson: Having never been a paid public servant, I bring an outside real world experience perspective to the Commission.

Krantz: I am a fair and honest man. I am not scared of hard work and will put in the hours required to tackle issues. I want to make good changes for Lake County citizens as a whole. I want transparency, and I want to represent the people and their needs.

Stanley: My understanding of county government, strong background of facilities management, 20-plus years developing and working with county budgets, working knowledge of emergency management and experience with 911 staffing and management.

Question: What do you believe should be the top priorities for a Lake County commissioner?

Anderson: Emergency services: fire, health and law enforcement. Roads and infrastructure.

Krantz: I want to work on affordable housing for younger residents and the working class. I want better roads for all of Lake County, with dust control to stop asthmatic conditions in our agricultural communities. I also do not want our elderly taxed out of their homes.

Stanley: Affordable housing for residents of Lake County; employee hiring and retention; addressing jail and mental health issues; building partnerships with federal, state and tribal agencies; and county infrastructure and roads.

Question: Anything else you’d like to add?

Anderson: Big changes are in store for us in Lake County, from the rehabilitation of our irrigation project to resolution of our law enforcement agreements. The right leadership and perspective can lead to better decisions, resulting in a better quality of life here in Lake County. I will provide that perspective and would be honored to represent you as Lake County Commissioner.

Krantz: I want Lake County to be a better place for the next generations to live and prosper. I want our air, water and soils to be left in better shape for our future generations to come. It is very important to keep Flathead Lake’s majestic views and aquatic life pristine for all to enjoy. I do not want to see our lake become a Lake Tahoe or Lake Coeur d'Alene. I have been offered many contributions to run my campaign, and I have not taken one dime. … I do not want to owe anyone a favor, and I am not a “yes” man. I will make decisions on facts, science and most of all, common sense. I am here to listen and work for Lake County residents.

Stanley: No response.