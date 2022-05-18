The Docket: Buried in the Backyard

MILFORD, Ohio – In response to the growing demand for decorated aluminum cans in the beverage industry, Tripack LLC has announced plans for opening a third manufacturing facility in the United States. The new facility, located in Lakeland, Florida, will have over 30,000 sq. ft. and space for multiple packaging lines. The primary objective of this facility is to be the Single Source Solution for pre-sleeved cans and brites, beverage re-pack and variety packing, as well as glass deco and re-pack. It is expected to be open for business in June of 2022.
