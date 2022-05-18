ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Docket: Buried in the Backyard

850wftl.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Florida woman admits to killing her husband...

www.850wftl.com

police1.com

Photo of the Week: Flight crew

A Florida motorcycle unit poses with the crew of a U.S. Air Force B1 bomber at an air show — This week's photo comes from Det. Wayne Marrone of the Lakeland, Florida, Police Department. The photo Lakeland Police motorcycle unit out for a day at the air show. Officers...
LAKELAND, FL
click orlando

Merritt Island man defrauds a dozen Brevard residents, deputies say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Merritt Island man was arrested by deputies after defrauding thirteen Central Florida residents for roughly $207,450, according to a report released by the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. Theopholus Jordan, 38, defrauded twelve Brevard County residents and a person from Volusia County between January...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
850wftl.com

Elderly Florida woman dies after falling into septic tank

A 74-year-old woman in North Port, Florida died after she accidentally fell into a septic tank. The victim’s body was discovered by the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Department last week during a wellness check. Authorities say the woman’s daughter contacted them on May 10th, a day after the victim...
NORTH PORT, FL
Click10.com

Sheriff: Caretaker kills terminally ill women, then himself

RIVERVIEW, Fla. – Officials say a 64-year-old Florida man whose wife and stepdaughter were terminally ill fatally shot the women and then called 911 before killing himself. The Hillsborough County sheriff said Thomas Schultz told a dispatcher Wednesday morning that the family was “in an impossible situation with no way out.”
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Volusia County sheriff comments on ‘red flag’ laws in Florida

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Following the Buffalo shooting this past weekend, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood spoke out in support of ‘red flag’ laws in Florida, stating that they’ve helped him in preventing crimes during his time in law enforcement. ‘Red flag’ laws allow law enforcement...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Florida man pleads guilty in ricin murder plot

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A Florida man pleaded guilty to plotting to kill his former partner with ricin. Federal prosecutors said Kevin Deane Jones, 50, ordered a number of items online to make the biological toxin in December, 2021. Investigators said he tested out water guns to see which ones leaked, and claimed that once he sprayed his victim with ricin, he'd go on vacation right away to have an alibi for when she died.
KISSIMMEE, FL
850wftl.com

Child rescued from burning home in Tampa

Two Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies helped save the life of a 9-year-old boy after the child became trapped inside of a burning home. The incident occurred around 10:43 p.m. at a home on 9937 Joe Ebert Road in Seffner. When deputies Kevin Reich and Alexander Maldonado responded to...
TAMPA, FL
iheart.com

Watch: Eerie 'Portal' Appears in Florida Sky

A motorist in Florida could not believe his eyes when he looked up during a morning drive and spotted what seemed to be some kind of portal in the sky that he suspects was a 'gateway to heaven.' The very strange sight was reportedly witnessed earlier this month by Tavaras Brinson as he was en route to his home in the community of Bradenton following an overnight shift at his construction job. The normally routine commute took a wondrous turn when, to his amazement, an incredibly bright light appeared to burst forth from the clouds in the dark predawn sky over his head and cast down a breathtaking illumination.
FLORIDA STATE
995qyk.com

Florida Man Attacks Coke Machine After It Gives Him Wrong Drink

Someone didn’t have a Coke and a smile! A Florida Man attacked a Coke machine after it gave him the wrong drink!. The Florida Man, identified only as Corey, was staying at a motel in Dundee. Corey paid a visit to the Coca-Cola vending machine to get a refreshing beverage. After he put in the money and made his selection, the machine dispensed the wrong beverage. Not satisfied, the Florida Man tried to get a refund from the Coke machine. The machine already dispensed a beverage so it wasn’t giving any refunds.
DUNDEE, FL
Brewbound.com

Tripack Opens a Third Facility in Lakeland, FL

MILFORD, Ohio – In response to the growing demand for decorated aluminum cans in the beverage industry, Tripack LLC has announced plans for opening a third manufacturing facility in the United States. The new facility, located in Lakeland, Florida, will have over 30,000 sq. ft. and space for multiple packaging lines. The primary objective of this facility is to be the Single Source Solution for pre-sleeved cans and brites, beverage re-pack and variety packing, as well as glass deco and re-pack. It is expected to be open for business in June of 2022.
LAKELAND, FL
treasurecoast.com

Indian River Sheriff: 2 pursuits end with 2 suspects in custody

Indian River Sheriff: 2 pursuits end with 2 suspects in custody. Indian River, Florida (treasurecoast.com)- The Indian River Sheriff has reported there were 2 pursuits that ended with 2 suspects in custody. This is what they said:. The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office was busier than usual Wednesday when two...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL

