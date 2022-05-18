ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Get All Mixed Up With 311 And Their 2022 Fall Tour In The Quad Cities

By Ryan McCredden
I-Rock 93.5
I-Rock 93.5
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

311 has announced a fall 2022 tour and one of the stops will be right here in The Quad Cities. On September 10 they will be at Rhythm City Casino for "An Evening With 311". Tickets are on sale Friday, May 20 at the Rhythm City website. Their tour...

irock935.com

Comments / 0

Related
I-Rock 93.5

Kate Has An Awesome Playlist Ready To Rock You Into The Weekend

Question one - Who are you? Hi, I’m Kate Meyer. I am a Quad Cities native. I'm married to Andrew Meyer and dog mom to our Cane Corso, Sasha. I work for the Rock Island County Health Department as Manager of Emergency Planning and Response. You may have met me at one of our many COVID-19 vaccination clinics. I help plan and organize these clinics, as well as organize our Medical Reserve Corps volunteers who assist us with staffing them. (I want to shout out to all of my coworkers and volunteers, who have been amazing! We couldn’t have done it without you!) These last two + years of COVID-19 response have been hell! Hopefully, we are on track to our new normal, whatever that may be. In the meantime, rock will get us through!
MUSIC
I-Rock 93.5

EXCLUSIVE: Take A Look Inside The New Daiquiri Factory In Davenport

We have been anticipating this opening for quite some time. The Daiquiri Factory is expanding across the Mississippi River to Iowa and the garage doors on the new DaqFac are ready to open for business. Before those doors fly open, we got an exclusive first look inside the new Daiquiri Factory, which sits on the corner of Harrison St. and W 3rd St in downtown Davenport.
DAVENPORT, IA
I-Rock 93.5

Dairy Freez Closes in Davenport’s West End

This week, Dairy Freez in the West End of Davenport has closed its doors. Dairy Freez, which has been open for almost 60 years, has offered beloved ice cream treats like sundaes, floats, malts, shakes, and more. The business just announced on Facebook that they are closing its doors and will be selling the shop.
DAVENPORT, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Davenport, IA
Entertainment
City
Davenport, IA
State
Illinois State
Local
Iowa Entertainment
City
Rome, IA
State
Nebraska State
I-Rock 93.5

Hey Quad Cities, You Could Be On TV At The Factory of Fear

Not only do you have a chance to get your scream on this weekend, May 20th and 21st, but you might also get the chance to be a TV star! The Factory of Fear in Moline is welcoming How2Media, producers of the popular television show "World's Greatest!..." to film during Factory of Fear: INFECTED - Oops All Shango!
MOLINE, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Mahoney
Person
Matisyahu
Person
Nick Hexum
Person
Ziggy Marley
Person
Snoop Dogg
I-Rock 93.5

Our Lucky I-Host Travis Is Ready To Get This Weekend Started

My name is Travis Carpenter I'm from Clinton Iowa and I'm attending the welding course at MTI in moline. I like a little bit of everything from Waylon Jennings to Puddle of Mudd and everything in-between but rock mostly because it helps me focus on what I'm doing whether it's school, doing stuff at home, or riding my motorcycle.
CLINTON, IA
I-Rock 93.5

This Is The Cheapest House In The Quad Cities

A few months ago we found the cheapest house in the Quad Cities, it was located in East Moline for $11,900. It's still on the market, but shockingly a new house has gone up for even less. It looks nicer than the East Moline House which has me suspicious. Last...
EAST MOLINE, IL
I-Rock 93.5

How the Current Pilot Shortage is Impacting an Iowa Airport

In a bout of terrible timing, there's a national shortage of pilots right at travel season and it's impacting an airport in Iowa. Cape Air announced that they will not fly into Burlington's airport anymore because of the pilot shortage. WQAD reports that Cape Air is also stopping service to Quincy Regional Airport too.
BURLINGTON, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dj#The Quad Cities#Rhythm City Casino#Vip#P Nut#Radiohead
I-Rock 93.5

Don’t Miss The Beatles Tribute Concert Coming to Rock Island This June

All Sweat Productions, are known for some incredible musical performances like tributes to Green Day's "American Idiot", the artists who played at Woodstock 1969, Prince’s “Purple Rain”, The Band’s “Last Waltz”, as well as soul legends like Aretha Franklin and James Brown along with a healthy dose of reggae.You may remember last year's performance of Abbey Road where a surprise group of musicians reenacted the classic album from the boys from Liverpool along with some of everyone's favorite Beatles tunes.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
I-Rock 93.5

Davenport is the Most Stressed Out City in Iowa and Here’s Why

We in the Quad Cities have our own reasons to stress out, and apparently plenty of them. A study by 247 Wall Street found that Davenport is the most stressed-out city in Iowa. Actually, to be specific, it lists Davenport-Moline-Rock Island in that, even though Moline/Rock Island isn't Illinois' most stressed-out city. So join us in our stress, Illinois half of the QC. You probably noticed that Bettendorf, despite being in the area and in Iowa, isn't looped into that list.
DAVENPORT, IA
I-Rock 93.5

2022 Floating Season Starts This Month On Maquoketa River

Hot temperatures in the Quad Cities mean finding water to cool off in. Most of the time you would head to a swimming pool or a splash pad, maybe even bust out the garden hose to help cool you off. But don't forget you can cool off this summer with a nice, easy float down an eastern Iowa river with your friends and some cold drinks.
MAQUOKETA, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
I-Rock 93.5

Take A Run In The Dark With The 2022 Eldridge Moonlight Chase

If you are looking to go for a run without the blistering hot heat of the day on your neck, then the 2022 Moonlight Chase is for you!. The streets of Eldridge will come alive on July 9th as the sun goes down, and the community comes out for a race, refreshments, and music under the stars. Thousands of people of all ages take part in the Chase. The Moonlight Chase is not only one of the best runs to run in, but also one of the best as a spectator as the community shows its stuff with decorations and music and cheers along the entire course.
ELDRIDGE, IA
I-Rock 93.5

One Rock Island School Cancels Classes Today Due to Heat

Late last night, Rock Island-Milan School officials made the decision to cancel classes at the Rock Island Center for Math & Science Thursday, anticipating the extreme heat. The school's officials made the announcement on Facebook and their website. Due to the extreme heat advisory and lack of adequate air conditioning,...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
I-Rock 93.5

I-Rock 93.5

Davenport, IA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
358K+
Views
ABOUT

I-Rock 93.5 plays the best hard rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Iowa and Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://irock935.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy