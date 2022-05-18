Get All Mixed Up With 311 And Their 2022 Fall Tour In The Quad Cities

Question one - Who are you? Hi, I’m Kate Meyer. I am a Quad Cities native. I'm married to Andrew Meyer and dog mom to our Cane Corso, Sasha. I work for the Rock Island County Health Department as Manager of Emergency Planning and Response. You may have met me at one of our many COVID-19 vaccination clinics. I help plan and organize these clinics, as well as organize our Medical Reserve Corps volunteers who assist us with staffing them. (I want to shout out to all of my coworkers and volunteers, who have been amazing! We couldn’t have done it without you!) These last two + years of COVID-19 response have been hell! Hopefully, we are on track to our new normal, whatever that may be. In the meantime, rock will get us through!

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO