I was fooled by this sign outside of a local gas station. Don't make the same dumb mistake that I did when you see it or possibly others like it. If you drive a vehicle in the Hudson Valley or anywhere else in New York State then you're well aware of the rising gas prices. Sadly, it doesn't seem like there's any relief in sight and the fuel prices are continuing to rise. How much has the cost gone up? According to AAA, the cost of fuel in New York State is $4.93. The price in our region is especially high. In Dutchess County where I live the average cost per gallon for regular gas is $4.98.

WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO