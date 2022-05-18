ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Potential Bills free-agent target James Bradberry signs with Eagles

By Nick Wojton
 3 days ago
The Buffalo Bills’ unknown level of interest in cornerback James Bradberry has ended.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Bradberry signed a one-year, $10 million deal with the Philadelphia Eagles.

On May 9, the New York Giants released Bradberry in a salary cap move, per Giants Wire.

Since then, some in Buffalo had expressed interest in seeing the Bills sign the cornerback.

Following a slow start to his career after being selected in the second round of the 2016 NFL draft by the Carolina Panthers, Bradberry turned things around. He has the second-most passes defensed since 2019 and earned his first Pro Bowl nod in 2020.

In 92 career games (91 starts), Bradberry has recorded 380 tackles, three QB hits, 3.0 sacks, four forced fumbles, 82 passes defensed and 15 interceptions.

With the Bills, there would have been a temporary fit for his services.

To begin the 2022 season, All-Pro Tre’Davious White will likely miss some games while returning from a knee injury.

Just prior to his release, Buffalo used a first-round on cornerback Kaiir Elam. Once White returns to the lineup, a top three of White, Bradberry and Elam would be very impressive, however, there simply would be an odd-man out.

With the Eagles, Bradberry will likely slide right into a starting spot, something the Bills could not offer.

Not to mention, Bradberry signs for $10M–Buffalo has about half of that in salary cap space currently according to Spotrac.

All that said, there was never a concrete report stating the Bills were interested in Bradberry, just pure speculation.

Upon him signing on Tuesday in Philadelphia, ESPN’s Adam Schefter did add that up to 11 teams reached out to the defender, so perhaps the Bills were one.

