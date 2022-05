The Alabama men's basketball team is set to travel abroad this summer for a 10-day European tour in which the team will play two games in Barcelona and one in Paris. Per a press release from the University, the team will depart for Spain on August 5 and play their first game three days later on August 8. The Tide's second matchup in Barcelona will come the next day on August 9, but then the team will rest a few days before playing in Paris on August 12.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO