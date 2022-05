Previsualization and VR company The Third Floor provides a process to help create the fictional worlds that we know and love like that of the Marvel Cinematic Universe or "Game of Thrones." CEO Chris Edwards joined Cheddar News to discuss the way the company helps big-budget productions mitigate financial risk by developing massive or intricate visuals before a scene is even filmed. "It's all about iterating over and over again, actually using the technology to combine everyone's ideas all in one place, before the whole project gets too expensive," he said. "Filmmaking is super complex these days, so you need to break it into layers, figure out who's doing what, and it really empowers all of the traditional artisans and creators that are part of the filmmaking process."

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO