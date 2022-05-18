ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catch A Show At Miami's First Rooftop Theatre Opening In June

By Logan DeLoye
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

What is better than watching an outdoor movie beside the ocean, on top of the city? Miami's very first rooftop cinema is opening in a couple weeks, bringing locals and tourists their latest Summer bucket list attraction. According to TimeOut , the Rooftop Cinema Club was built on top of 1212 Lincoln Road and will officially open its doors on June 2.

The club is a globally acclaimed chain featuring locations in cities such as London, New York and Los Angeles. Those looking to visit the theatre can purchase tickets in advance and view the movie schedule on the Rooftop Cinema Club website . Tickets are available for purchase up to July 4 and there will be a total of two screenings per night. Guests will receive headphones as well as comfortable seating accommodations upon entrance. Those under 18 are not allowed to enter the cinema.

Here is what TimeOut had to say about the opening of the Rooftop Cinema Club:

"As a born and bred Miamian, I don’t understand why a rooftop of any kind would choose to open in June, on the precipice of Miami’s rainiest months and mere weeks from the start of hurricane season. On the bright side, most of the snowbirds are gone by the start of summer, which means we locals might actually have a shot at scoring tickets to something before the transplants and out-of-towners take over. So, act fast!"

Comments / 0

Miami, FL
