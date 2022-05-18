ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, MT

Mission Valley Super Oval kicks off racing season Saturday

By Lake County Leader
 3 days ago

Stock car racing returns to the Mission Valley this weekend for a new season at Mission Valley Super Oval.

This is the fourth year of races under the management of Tony and CleAnn Undem of Frenchtown. It follows a very successful 2021 season that saw the Montana 200 arrive in Lake County .

The annual race, established in 1991, had been held at Montana Raceway Park in Kalispell every year through 2019. The following spring operators announced the track was closing for good. It will be back at the Super Oval again this year the weekend of July 15-16.

The schedule has expanded this season. Other big events include the Hobby Stock Firecracker 100, The Hot August Nights Racing Dynamiks pro late 125, and a Legend Madness weekend.

Organizers also are bringing in the IWS Winged Sprints, The Malicious Monster Truck Tour and a few out-of-town classes that will be here for the first time under the new management.

Racing crews participated in a test and tune event last weekend in preparation for the season opener this Saturday, which will feature Late Models, Mod 4's, Hobby Stocks, Hornets and INEX Legends.

General admission costs $12, $10 for seniors. Kids age 7 and younger get in for free.

Gates open at 5 p.m.

For a complete season schedule, visit missionvalleysuperoval.com or check out the track’s Facebook page .

Lake County Leader

Lake County Leader

