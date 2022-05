Candidate denounces Deputy Sheriff’s Association for funding misleading ads, says actions show need for reforms. May 20, 2022 (San Diego) – Mailers landing in mailboxes and an online ad on Facebook contain deceptive messages regarding Sheriff candidate Dave Myers. The ads falsely state that Myers is a “lifelong Republican” who opposes democratic values, depicting him as a “wolf in sheep’s clothing.” But in fact, Myers is the only candidate in the race who is endorsed by the state and county Democratic parties. He was also endorsed by the Democratic party in a prior run for Sheriff as well as when he ran for La Mesa City Council.

