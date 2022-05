1. Utah - 40.4. You're probably noticing how most of the top 5 lands along the northern edge of our country. There's a theory for this:. The cause is likely due to the risk factors associated with skin cancer. One of the biggest risk factors in developing melanoma is sunburns. Severe sunburns damage the DNA of skin cells, causing new skin cells to grow out of control and become cancerous. The higher rate of melanoma cases in the northern, cold-weather states could very well be due to a higher rate of sunburns compared to southern, warmer states.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO