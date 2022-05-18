Portola Music Festival Announces Inaugural SF Lineup

It’s been a few years since Masayasu Sakaguchi’s ramen shop came to the states from Nakano, Japan, making San Mateo the first North American outpost. Now Sakaguchi’s grandson, Yoshihiro Sakagachi, says the Mission District is the next destination for Taishoken’s second U.S. restaurant. Sakaguchi is taking over the former Mau location at 665 Valencia Street for what he calls a “little more upscale” rendition of his South Bay restaurant, which is set to open in July. He says that his hopes for a second location were waylaid during the pandemic as it was all hands on deck at the San Mateo location. There was no time to get another restaurant up and running, but just as operations at the restaurant smoothed out he came across this new space. “I’ve been looking since before the pandemic,” Sakaguchi says. “I finally found the location this year. There’s a lot of traffic, and we really like the atmosphere.”

