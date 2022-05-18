ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portola Music Festival Announces Inaugural SF Lineup

By Justin Ward
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoldenvoice has landed a big new expansion into the San Francisco music scene with the announcement of the Portola Music Festival set to arrive at Pier 80 this upcoming September 24-25, 2022. And this lineup is a HUGE one for a first-year fest!. Headlining the festival will be Flume,...

10 San Francisco Restaurants Where Chefs Love to Eat

People always ask chefs where they like to eat, but unfortunately chefs don’t get to eat out very much, and when they do, it’s often on the late side. But here are a few places where you’ll find cooks and chefs in San Francisco when they have a chance to let someone else do the cooking.
Dine & Dish: Original Joe’s

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Original Joe’s, known to San Franciscans as ‘OJ’s,’ offers an authentic gameday experience for sports fans. The restaurant’s staff rocks team colors and the restaurant serves dishes like chicken marsala, fresh fish or steak off the grill. For more on...
4 fun things to do in the Bay Area this weekend

SAN FRANCISCO — Looking for something to do in the Bay Area this weekend? KRON4 Meteorologist Lawrence Karnow has you covered with 4 Fun Things to do. 1) Goat Yoga (Half Moon Bay) Check out Half Moon Bay at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday for some goat yoga, which is...
Vallejo Music Icon “Suga-T” Stevens Announces The Opening of “Her Museum”

Music icon and Vallejo native Dr. Tennia “Suga-T” Stevens is stepping out of her usual role as a renowned singer, producer and performer to follow another of her passions. She is the founder of the new HER Museum, a one-of-a-kind museum that serves vulnerable populations of women and girls, promotes community wellness and a safe place for females in the arts to develop and implement their skills, while celebrating the legacies of positive role models who have paved the way in influential industries. The opening ceremony will take place Friday May 27th at 233 Eddy Street, San Francisco, from 11:00am to 6:00pm. The city’s Mayor London Breed will be inducted as one of the museum’s honorees. The first “Arts and Women Empowerment Exhibit” will debut and the gallery, featuring portraits of women of color who have excelled in the arts, will open. Entertainment and refreshments will also be part of the day. The public is invited and encouraged to attend. Admission is free.
Eataly set to open first Bay Area location this summer

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — In less than a month, Eataly’s first Bay Area location is coming to the South Bay. The beloved worldwide chain announced it will open Eataly Silicon Valley on Thursday, June 16 at Santa Clara’s Westfield Valley Fair location. Doors will officially open to the public at 5 p.m. Watch KRON4 News Online […]
Weekend Fun! 3 Escape Rooms Worth a Visit

An escape room, also known as an escape game, puzzle room, or exit game, is a game in which a team of players discover clues, solve puzzles, and accomplish tasks in one or more rooms in order to accomplish a specific goal in a limited amount of time. It has become more and more popular nowadays.
Meet the Chef Behind the Richmond Restaurant Where Ramen is Religion

Clint and Yoko Tan weren’t sure what would come next in life. Their ultra popular pop-up Noodle in a Haystack came out of nowhere in 2015, for the Tans and for the Bay Area, as they figured out how to get their feet beneath them in San Francisco after leaving Japan. Now they’ve found their first brick and mortar at 4601 Geary Boulevard, and people have raised eyebrows over the $125 ramen tasting menu. That’s why Clint Tan says it’s the ramen itself, the ethos behind his lifestyle, that gets him out of bed in the morning. There is no end goal. Ramen, and bringing an intentional and beautiful meal to each customer, is the pursuit.
Pictures: two baby ospreys hatch on maritime crane

RICHMOND, Calif. (BCN) — Rose and Richmond, the osprey couple who have nested each spring since 2017 atop a maritime crane on the Richmond waterfront, welcomed two new hatchlings this week, according to the Golden Gate Audubon Society. The group’s osprey cam on Tuesday captured the moments of the first chick’s life with its parents […]
Prime site in Oakland’s Uptown area is bought by big developer

OAKLAND — A prime location in downtown Oakland’s hip and trendy Uptown district has been bought by an experienced and savvy real estate developer, public documents show. Grosvenor Americas, acting through an affiliate, has bought sites with addresses of 2600 and 2630 Telegraph Ave. in the city’s core, according to a filing on May 10 with the Alameda County Recorder’s Office.
Like Japanese Food? Five Ramen Stores You Can't Miss

The Asahi's Kurobuta Chashu Ramen with Tonkotsu Pork Broth was pretty tasty and comparable to many other ramen places around the area. The noodles stood out to me the most. There is a good variety of Japanese foods(many as tapas). The service is friendly. They have a great atmosphere and lots of seating. Overall, a solid ramen place that I would recommend.
This Prime Valencia Street Space Will be Taken Over by a San Mateo Ramen Legend

It’s been a few years since Masayasu Sakaguchi’s ramen shop came to the states from Nakano, Japan, making San Mateo the first North American outpost. Now Sakaguchi’s grandson, Yoshihiro Sakagachi, says the Mission District is the next destination for Taishoken’s second U.S. restaurant. Sakaguchi is taking over the former Mau location at 665 Valencia Street for what he calls a “little more upscale” rendition of his South Bay restaurant, which is set to open in July. He says that his hopes for a second location were waylaid during the pandemic as it was all hands on deck at the San Mateo location. There was no time to get another restaurant up and running, but just as operations at the restaurant smoothed out he came across this new space. “I’ve been looking since before the pandemic,” Sakaguchi says. “I finally found the location this year. There’s a lot of traffic, and we really like the atmosphere.”
The 7 Most Exciting New Routes From SFO and OAK

As summer unofficially kicks off, air travel is back. Gone are the half-empty flights and bottom-of-the-barrel fares that were commonplace during the height of the pandemic: If you plan to fly over the next few months, be prepared for higher-than-normal ticket prices, crowded airports and packed planes. (Case in point: SFO is anticipating more than 12 million passengers between Memorial Day and Labor Day — that’s just 67 percent of pre-pandemic levels, but even so, officials expect parking garages to be full.)
