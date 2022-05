The 2022 Southern Regional Cooperative Soil Survey Conference is slated for June 6-9 in Greenville, South Carolina. Hosted by Clemson University and the South Carolina Natural Resources Conservation Service and titled “Humanity’s Influence as Seen Through a Soil Lens,” the conference will be held at the Clemson One building in downtown Greenville. The conference will give urban farmers, soil survey specialists, soil scientists and local and regional planners the opportunity to network, learn about regional soil work and identify needs and challenges regarding Southern soils.

