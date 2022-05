Scientists have made a computer that uses algae and will never run out of battery.The breakthrough uses a species of blue-green algae called synechocystis that has been powering a microprocessor continuously for a year using only light and water as fuel.The system is approximately the size of an AA battery and uses photosynthesis to generate a tiny electrical current, which interacts with an aluminium electrode and to maintain a working Arm Cortex M0+ microprocessor.“The growing Internet of Things needs an increasing amount of power, and we think this will have to come from systems that can generate energy, rather than simply...

ENGINEERING ・ 5 DAYS AGO