Sunday slates are always one of my favorites of the week. We have all but two teams playing between 1ET and 4ET, leading to one of the largest slates of the week. It’s also nice to have these lineups and weather reports well before lock, and that’s something that shouldn’t be overlooked from a DFS perspective. Anytime there are fewer variables, things are easier on us. With that in mind, let’s kick things off with the pitchers!

MLB ・ 11 HOURS AGO