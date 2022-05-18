One Of The Biggest Sharks In The World Is Near The Carolina Coast & He’s Almost 1,000 lbs.

One of the biggest great white sharks in the world has been patrolling the East Coast and has been spotted right off the shore of North Carolina this week.

The creature named Ironbound is over 12 ft. long and weighs 998 lbs., making him one of the largest of his kind.

The predator was originally tagged on October 3, 2019 in Lunenburg, Nova Scotia, and has since traveled 13,413 miles up and down the east coast.

He was last located on May 10th just outside the Pamlico Sound off the shores of North Carolina.

Data from Ocearch, a non-profit organization dedicated to marine research, shows that he broke the water's surface a few days later on May 15th, triggering what is called a Z-Ping.

The SPOT tags we place on shark\u2019s dorsal fins allow us to track the animals movements for an average of 5 years. When the fin breaks the surface we are able to get a near real-time location of the animal. It is this location that pings on the #OCEARCH Global #SharkTracker.pic.twitter.com/fW4TwBYmZo — OCEARCH (@OCEARCH) 1652832309

Since the mating season is over, it is believed that Ironbound is slowly making his way back up north in search of a hearty food supply. However, he is likely to make some detours along the way given his past track record.

In the past, he has shown patterns of spontaneity, and "going against the flow."

This is interesting, while most of the sharks on the Tracker are slowly moving north or at least staying put, white shark Ironbound is going against the flow. A new ping today suggests he might be considering a trip into the Gulf of Mexico.pic.twitter.com/IxX5Fz49pD — OCEARCH (@OCEARCH) 1584977190

You can track Ironbound, as well as dozens of other sharks on the Ocearch website and mobile app.

Though the thought of these marine giants lurking in nearby waters can be intimidating, researchers say they are not out to attack humans, and most cases of shark bites are a result of confusion or curiosity.

Overall most sharks are not dangerous to humans, and being attacked by one is "statistically rare."

The best way to avoid an unpleasant encounter is to be mindful of your surroundings at the beach, and avoid interfering with their feeding.