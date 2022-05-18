ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Ready for a night at the museum? Upstander Awards Party celebrates changemakers

By Kara Driscoll
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you ready for a night at the museum that will inspire you to make a difference?. The Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center is hosting the first-ever Upstander Awards Party on June 2, at 6 p.m., at iconic Union Terminal!. Attendees will enjoy a cocktail hour...

Cincinnati CityBeat

Eight Outdoor Summer Movies Series to Attend in Cincinnati This Summer

While Cincinnati has two great drive-in theaters nearby for some outdoor cinema — Starlite Drive-In and Holiday Auto Theatre — plenty of parks in Greater Cincinnati are also offering screenings of family-friendly (and not-so-family-friendly) movies throughout the summer. Get full details about upcoming films and dates, what you can and can't bring and what happens in case of rain on each site.
Neighborhood Spotlight: Milford Ohio

To learn more about The Gibler Team, visit here, or you can follow along on Facebook and Instagram. Want all the latest on dining, fashion, travel, events, and more delivered straight to your inbox? Subscribe to receive exclusive newsletters and special offers from Cincinnati Refined! Enter your email address below to receive the latest updates.
WHIO Dayton

Kings Island closes ‘Sling Shot’ ride permanently

MASON — One of Kings Island’s rides is closed for good, the amusement park announced on Friday. Spokesperson Chad Showalter said the park has retired the “Sling Shot” for future plans, our news partners at WCPO reported. Before Kings Island removed the ride from its website,...
Fox 19

Covington park to host day encouraging outdoor learning for families

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - This Saturday, make plans to come to bring your kids to Middleton-Mills Park in Covington for “Kids to Parks Day.”. The designated day is geared toward getting kids and their families outside to learn and play together. “We are celebrating Kids to Parks Day, which...
Cincinnati CityBeat

12 Things To Do in Cincinnati This Weekend (May 20-22)

Cincinnati International Wine Festival at Duke Energy Convention Center. On Friday and Saturday, head to the Cincinnati International Wine Festival to sample your pick of 200 wines from around the world. While sipping on international wines, attendees will also have the chance to participate in a wine-centric silent auction or speak to wine experts in attendance. Half of each ticket’s proceeds will go toward over 30 local charities that provide programs in the arts, education, health and human services, according to the festival’s event page. Attendees must be 21 and older and must show photo ID. May 20-21. Tickets start at $70. Duke Energy Convention Center, Lower Level Exhibit Hall, 525 Elm St., Downtown, winefestival.com. (Lindsay Wielonski).
WLWT 5

Roy Rogers restaurant planned to open in Cleves this winter

CLEVES, Ohio — A historic, western-themed fast-food chain is coming to Greater Cincinnati. Restaurant group One Holland Corp. announced the first Roy Rogers restaurant will open its first location in Cleves. The location is part of the 10 new Roy Rogers locations the group plans to open in the...
Cincinnati CityBeat

Nolia Brings Elevated Southern Cuisine to Over-the-Rhine

New restaurant Nolia adds some Southern flair to Cincinnati’s foodie landscape. But while the restaurant serves unique dishes inspired by Chef Jeffery Harris’ upbringing in New Orleans, the fare stays authentic to the chef himself rather than to his hometown’s traditional cuisine. Situated in the space formerly...
Cincinnati CityBeat

This Historic East Side Estate Once Home to the University of Cincinnati's President is for Sale for $2.7 Million

Built in the year 1900, this massive 8,000-square-foot brick and stone home was once home to the president of the University of Cincinnati. This sprawling California estate sits on 12 acres of partially wooded land that features a pool, a four-car garage and barn. The inside of the home offers eighteen rooms — including six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a terrarium-style sunroom and much more.
WLWT 5

Kings Island launching new fireworks, drone show this season

MASON, Ohio — Kings Island is celebrating 50 years in style this season. The park is upgrading its end-of-the-night show. If you've been to the park, you know fireworks usually light up the night sky. Now, to celebrate the 50th year, Kings Island will be adding lasers, drones and...
Fox 19

River Days return to Dayton, Kentucky this weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The City of Dayton, Kentucky, Queen City Riverboats and Yachts, and Manhattan Development group will host the second annual River Days Festival on Saturday, May 21. The event takes place from noon until 4 p.m. in the parking lot of Queen City Riverboats. There will be live...
WLWT 5

Covington coffee shop serves up coffee, smiles and friendship

COVINGTON, Ky. — A cup of joe can change the way you start your morning. At Point Perk Coffee Shop in Covington, they are helping to change lives. Mary Ellen Cann loves her job. “I say ‘How you doing?' And everything. 'Welcome to Point Perk' and stuff like that,"...
