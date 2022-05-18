ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Christine Quinn Calls Out Selling Sunset’s Fake Bribery Story Line: ‘Please, Like, They Think I’m Poor?’

By Julia Emmanuele
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hRc9p_0fiKrucp00
Christine Quinn. Courtesy of ShoeDazzle/MEGA

Not faking it. Christine Quinn claimed that her bribery story line on Selling Sunset was fabricated for the show.

Selling Sunset's Christine and Mary: Timeline of Friendship Ups and Downs

Read article

During the series' fifth season, which premiered last month, newcomer Emma Hernan alleged that Christine, 33, offered one of Emma's clients $5,000 in order to work with her instead. There was also tension between Christine's former friend Davina Potratz and her current work BFF Chelsea Lazkani , who had a major fight on camera after the British-Nigerian real estate agent, 29, " was met with some microaggressions " off camera by the Germany native, Chelsea later claimed.

"Ask Chelsea about her reaction to what Davina said — what Davina really said," the new mother told Us Weekly exclusively on Monday, May 16 about the story lines she claims are fake. " Oh, and the $5000 story line . Please, like, they think I'm poor? If you are worried about $5,000 I just can't."

The Oppenheim Group attempted to investigate the bribery claims, but the How to Be a Boss B​​*tch author — who previously butted heads with the Emma Leigh & Co founder, 29, over rumors about her ex Peter Cornell — refused to answer her phone or head into the office to talk about it.

Christine Was Once Fired From ‘Selling Sunset' More Secrets Spilled in Book

Read article

"There’s absolutely no truth to this. I don’t know why Emma is once again trying to make me look bad and stir the pot and make up lies about me," Christine told cameras during season 5.

The Texas native also seemingly addressed the drama ahead of the season 5 premiere in late April. “30 minutes til the launch of #SellingSunset enjoy the new season and all of its 5,000 fake story lines ,” she wrote via Twitter at the time.

Christine — who welcomed son Christian with husband Christian Richard in May 2021 — refuted the accusations once again while speaking with Us . “Bless their hearts for trying [to make it a big deal]," she told Us on Tuesday, May 17. "But no, that absolutely did not happen. … I watched the show and I was shocked . I was completely shocked."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bUr9x_0fiKrucp00
Christine Quinn. Filmdigitals/Mega

The real estate agent added that her former boss, Jason Oppenheim , have both moved on after filming wrapped. "He just says, you know, ‘I was going off the information that I was given,'" Christine recalled. "And I said, 'Well, I wish you would have called me. I wish you would’ve told me, you know, that you were doing this, and I would’ve talked anything through with you and answered any questions for you.'"

In the wake of all of the drama, Us confirmed that Christine had left The Oppenheim Group last month, with a source noting that "it was [her] decision to leave." She echoed those sentiments on Monday, telling us that it was "absolutely" her choice. " It was my decision to leave ," she said, before referring to her RealOpen.com venture, which aims to combine cryptocurrency and real estate. "My husband [Christian] and I had been working on this company for a year and a half."

‘Selling Sunset’ Goofs! Alleged Mistakes Caught by Fans Throughout the Seasons

Read article

Despite leaving the brokerage, Christine confirmed to Us that she will return to Selling Sunset for season 6 . "I love the show," she said. "The show is, like, my No. 1 [and] everyone knows that. But we just have to get creative now because I don’t work for the Oppenheim Group. … Maybe it’s a battle of the brokerages."

How to Be a Boss B*tch is available now.

With reporting by Kelly Laske

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn confirms she has left the Oppenheim Group as she touches on claims she tried to 'bribe' another agent's client

Christine Quinn has confirmed she 'terminated' her contract with the Oppenheim Group. The 33-year-old star recently left the celebrity real estate agency amid the launch of RealOpen, her and husband Christian Dumontet's new crypto real estate business. 'I terminated my contract when the brokerage launched. I had to make a...
CELEBRITIES
People

Christine Quinn Reveals She Broke Up with Former Sugar Daddy Because He Tracked Her Car

Christine Quinn is opening up about a past relationship with a sugar daddy. In her new book How to Be a Boss B*tch (out now), the Selling Sunset star details her relationship with Mr. Valentino, or Mr. V, an older man she dated in her twenties. Now she's opening up to PEOPLE about their romance — and how eating McDonald's in a Bentley factored into their split.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Christine Quinn Confirms ‘Selling Sunset’ Season 6 Return, Says She’s ‘In a Really Good Place’ With Jason After Leaving the Oppenheim Group

She's back! Christine Quinn is "absolutely" returning for season 6 of Selling Sunset despite her exit from the Oppenheim Group. "I love the show," the 33-year-old Netflix star exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting her book, How to Be a Boss B*tch, which hits shelves on Tuesday, May 17. "The show is, like, my No. […]
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Ridge Is About to Be Smacked With a Decision That Will Change His Life Forever

The truth isn’t going to set him free, it’s going to set him up with a helluva dilemma. When the fit hits the shan this month, and The Bold and the Beautiful reveals not only that Sheila put her own son in the grave and tried to do the same to Steffy but replaced Brooke’s nonalcoholic bubbly with the real deal, Ridge is going to find himself asking a very familiar question: Is she his destiny… or is Taylor?
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful Shocker: Clues Keep Piling Up That — Gasp! — Finn’s Alive!

Steffy’s husband just can’t be dead — here’s how we know. Initially, we didn’t think too much of it when Li Finnigan denied Sheila’s request to see Finn’s body and say goodbye. The grieving mother was beside herself with grief and anger at her son’s life being cut short and besides that… it was Sheila doing the asking. Denying Sheila also served a purpose — to fuel the fires of her already tumultuous psyche.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christine Quinn
Person
Jason Oppenheim
Person
Peter Cornell
Us Weekly

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn: A Timeline of Their Relationship

A perfect pair! Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn have kept their love life out of the spotlight — but the couple’s low-key relationship still makes fans swoon. The “Shape of You” singer first met Seaborn when they were kids in Sheffield, England, but the pair didn’t start dating until 2015. Sheeran told Us Weekly that […]
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Amber Heard’s Lawyer Does an Unexpected Impression of Johnny Depp in Court: Watch His Reaction

The intensity of Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against Amber Heard lessened for a moment when the actress’ attorney briefly imitated the Pirates of the Caribbean star while questioning her client on the stand. “I’m gonna start at the very beginning here,” Heard’s attorney Elaine Bredehoft told the Aquaman actress, 36, in court on Tuesday, May […]
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Selling Sunset#Bribery#Shoedazzle Mega#British#The Oppenheim Group#The Emma Leigh Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Sean Paul Says Beyonce Once Confronted Him About Rumors They Hooked Up While Recording ‘Baby Boy’

Setting the record straight! Despite what some fans may have thought, Sean Paul confirmed that his relationship with Beyoncé was nothing but professional when they collaborated on the 2003 dancehall duet “Baby Boy.” Paul, 49, however, also claimed that the “Crazy in Love” singer once confronted him about rumors that they were an item, which […]
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Amber Heard Confirms She Had James Franco Over the Night Before Filing for Divorce From Johnny Depp: ‘He’s My Friend’

A third wheel? Amber Heard took heat on the stand during her ex-husband Johnny Depp's ongoing defamation trial against her, this time over her relationship with James Franco. The Aquaman actress, 36, was cross-examined on Tuesday, May 17, about the events that led to Franco, 44, entering her home the night before she filed for […]
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

138K+
Followers
17K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy