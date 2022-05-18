Christine Quinn Calls Out Selling Sunset’s Fake Bribery Story Line: ‘Please, Like, They Think I’m Poor?’

Christine Quinn. Courtesy of ShoeDazzle/MEGA

Not faking it. Christine Quinn claimed that her bribery story line on Selling Sunset was fabricated for the show.

During the series' fifth season, which premiered last month, newcomer Emma Hernan alleged that Christine, 33, offered one of Emma's clients $5,000 in order to work with her instead. There was also tension between Christine's former friend Davina Potratz and her current work BFF Chelsea Lazkani , who had a major fight on camera after the British-Nigerian real estate agent, 29, " was met with some microaggressions " off camera by the Germany native, Chelsea later claimed.

"Ask Chelsea about her reaction to what Davina said — what Davina really said," the new mother told Us Weekly exclusively on Monday, May 16 about the story lines she claims are fake. " Oh, and the $5000 story line . Please, like, they think I'm poor? If you are worried about $5,000 I just can't."

The Oppenheim Group attempted to investigate the bribery claims, but the How to Be a Boss B​​*tch author — who previously butted heads with the Emma Leigh & Co founder, 29, over rumors about her ex Peter Cornell — refused to answer her phone or head into the office to talk about it.

"There’s absolutely no truth to this. I don’t know why Emma is once again trying to make me look bad and stir the pot and make up lies about me," Christine told cameras during season 5.

The Texas native also seemingly addressed the drama ahead of the season 5 premiere in late April. “30 minutes til the launch of #SellingSunset enjoy the new season and all of its 5,000 fake story lines ,” she wrote via Twitter at the time.

Christine — who welcomed son Christian with husband Christian Richard in May 2021 — refuted the accusations once again while speaking with Us . “Bless their hearts for trying [to make it a big deal]," she told Us on Tuesday, May 17. "But no, that absolutely did not happen. … I watched the show and I was shocked . I was completely shocked."

Christine Quinn. Filmdigitals/Mega

The real estate agent added that her former boss, Jason Oppenheim , have both moved on after filming wrapped. "He just says, you know, ‘I was going off the information that I was given,'" Christine recalled. "And I said, 'Well, I wish you would have called me. I wish you would’ve told me, you know, that you were doing this, and I would’ve talked anything through with you and answered any questions for you.'"

In the wake of all of the drama, Us confirmed that Christine had left The Oppenheim Group last month, with a source noting that "it was [her] decision to leave." She echoed those sentiments on Monday, telling us that it was "absolutely" her choice. " It was my decision to leave ," she said, before referring to her RealOpen.com venture, which aims to combine cryptocurrency and real estate. "My husband [Christian] and I had been working on this company for a year and a half."

Despite leaving the brokerage, Christine confirmed to Us that she will return to Selling Sunset for season 6 . "I love the show," she said. "The show is, like, my No. 1 [and] everyone knows that. But we just have to get creative now because I don’t work for the Oppenheim Group. … Maybe it’s a battle of the brokerages."

How to Be a Boss B*tch is available now.

With reporting by Kelly Laske