5 Affordable, High-Quality Suitcases for Short-Term Travel — Starting at $40

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Travel is back, and we're not wasting any time! Whether you're heading out for a bachelorette party weekend, a quick business trip, a family reunion or some relaxing time on the beach in the sun, we want to make sure you're all set!

Suitcases and luggage in general can be very expensive, but you obviously want something high-quality to protect your belongings and to stay in one piece as you travel. That's why we picked out five affordable suitcases for your next short trip that give you more bang for your buck. These picks range from $40 to $112 — and they're all carry-on size!

This Amazon Basics Suitcase

Amazon

If you're looking for something durable to protect more delicate items, a hardside suitcase is a great choice. This Amazon-made one has four spinner wheels, a telescoping handle and three zipper pockets inside as well. You can expand it up to 15% for bringing home souvenirs!

Get the Amazon Basics 21-Inch Hardside Spinner, Black for just $112 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 18, 2022, but are subject to change.

This iFLY Suitcase

Walmart

Okay, this suitcase has a lot of reviews. Like, a lot, a lot. And we can see why! It's gorgeous, reliable and offers the most in "stylish functionality," as one shopper wrote in their review. It comes in so many amazing colors too!

Get the iFLY Hardside Fibertech Carry On Luggage for just $89 at Walmart!

This Skyline Suitcase

Target

This softer style suitcase is part duffel bag, but it has wheels and a telescopic handle so you can roll it through the airport without straining yourself. A soft suitcase is nice because it's more flexible, and shoppers even say this has the "best price with high quality"!

Get the Skyline Rolling 35L Duffel Bag for just $40 at Target!

This American Tourister Suitcase

Amazon

Sleek and colorful, this American Tourister suitcase was already a great price, but it's even on sale right now! It's another pick with four spinner wheels, and we love its mesh divider and cross straps for better organization. There's a little zip pocket inside too for smaller valuables!

Get the American Tourister Stratum XLT Expandable Hardside Carry-On 21-Inch (originally $110) for just $96 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 18, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Rockland Suitcase

Amazon

Major deal alert! This fierce and fabulous spinner wheel suitcase has a leopard print hard shell, but it's nice and lightweight for easy stowing. We're not missing out on this sale!

Get the Rockland Safari Hardside Spinner Wheel Luggage, Blue Leopard, Carry-On 20-Inch (originally $160) for just $55 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 18, 2022, but are subject to change.

Looking for other product recommendations? Check out more of our favorites below: