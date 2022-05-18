Dare County provides update on Hatteras Inlet dredging

Have you noticed your trees and shrubs are starting to brown, and you’re worried something might be killing them? If you’ve seen the browning in the past week, (May 16th-May 20th of 2022), there’s a good chance the damage is from salt spray. After the early May Nor’easter, we’ve seen excessive browning of trees and shrubs here in Currituck, especially along the sound. What makes this damage worse than past storms, seems to be the dry spring period, coupled with the 5-day period of sustained 20+ mph winds and relatively low rainfall. Previously, similar storm conditions have been documented as recently as 2006 in New England1, and damage was most severe on evergreens2.

CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO