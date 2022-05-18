SMU transfer picks Huskers

Nebraska Football isn’t the only team on campus active in the transfer portal. Nebraska Basketball has also been adding depth to their squad during their off-season. On Tuesday night, SMU transfer Emmanuel Bandoumel announced his commitment to the Cornhuskers. The 6″4′ 180-pound guard from Quebec City, Quebec, started 64 games over the last three seasons. He averaged 10.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game last season for the Mustangs.

Nebraska Head Coach Fred Hoiberg released the following statement following Bandoumel’s commitment.

“Emmanuel gives us another guard with positional size on the perimeter,” Hoiberg said. “He’s started the last two-plus years at SMU and is a good 3-point shooter who has shot over 35 percent each of the past two seasons. Defensively, he has the size and athleticism to guard several spots which matches up well with our other backcourt players. He also brings experience and leadership having started at SMU for the past three seasons.”

Bandoumel will be joining Sam Griesel (North Dakota State) and Juwan Gary (Alabama) as the transfers joining the Husker program for the upcoming 2022-23 season.

