ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Bipartisan push to help first responders and teachers buy homes

By Hannah Brandt
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T9C1f_0fiKpIaz00

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Lawmakers are considering a bill to help first responders and teachers buy homes.

Right now, buying a home is so expensive that Chief A.J. Panebianco with the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police says many first responders can’t afford it.

“Their pay is often more stagnant than the housing market,” Panebianco said.

The same is true of teachers. That means those public servants aren’t able to own home in the communities that they serve.

Republican Senator Marco Rubio of Florida and Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff of Georgia are working on a bipartisan fix for that.

“This bipartisan legislation that is aimed at making homeownership more affordable for heroes and public servants,” Ossoff said.

They’re trying to create a special home loan program for first responders and teachers. Their plan would eliminate down payments and mortgage insurance premiums for those workers.

“There’s a lot of reasons why housing costs are high and unaffordable and we’re trying to address one of them through these changes in the law,” Rubio said.

Rep. John Katko, R-N.Y., is part of the group pushing matching legislation in the House.

“[Those] who risk their lives and dedicate their lives for the betterment of our societies to have that break so that they can get into those homes with their families,” Katko said.

Advocates believe this is crucial to both recruit and retain these essential public workers. Sam Royer, the national director of Heroes First Home Loans, believes this has the potential to really impact lives.

“It gives them a fighting chance to afford a home in today’s housing market that has skyrocketed over the last few years,” Royer said.

The lawmakers behind the effort say these workers deserve it.

“This is the least that we can do and I’m hopeful we can get this done,” Rubio said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, VA
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Local
Virginia Government
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
POLITICO

Merrick Garland is underscoring that Joe Biden has not interfered with the DOJinvestigation into the president's son, Hunter.

Garland repeatedly emphasized that the U.S. Attorney in Delaware — a Trump appointee — is fully in charge. Hunter gatherers: Attorney General Merrick Garland insisted Tuesday that there has been no improper political influence over the Justice Department's investigation into President Joe Biden’s son Hunter's business dealings.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
John Katko
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Home Loans#Mortgage Insurance#Housing Market#Nexstar#Republican#Democratic#House
WTWO/WAWV

Man accused of grooming girl under age 17

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Mattoon Police said a 55-year-old man was accused of using an electronic device to communicate with a girl under the age of 17 in an attempt to solicit sexual encounters with her. According to police, Keith Green was a substitute teacher for the Mattoon Community School District #2 during the time […]
MATTOON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
Deseret News

Are school prayer rules about to change?

The Supreme Court on Monday considered the free speech and religious freedom rights of teachers, coaches and students while hearing a case that could rewrite the rules for prayer in public schools. During nearly two hours of arguments, the justices debated at what point a private act of faith becomes...
NFL
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
314K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy