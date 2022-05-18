ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

911 Dispatcher on Leave, Allegedly Hung Up on Woman Inside Store During Buffalo Mass Shooting

By Kaylin
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OAu1L_0fiKnnGS00
Kaylin

Details continue to emerge from Buffalo following the mass shooting at a local supermarket over the weekend.

One worker inside the store when the gunman started shooting stated she called 911 to report the shooter, and she was hung up on by a 911 dispatcher.

Latisha, the worker at the supermarket, says that she called 911 to report the shooter and had to whisper to the dispatcher because she could hear the gunman close by. She said the dispatcher asked why she was whispering and that she didn't have to whisper.

Latisha continued to keep her voice very low so as to not give away her location, and the dispatcher said something rude and hung up on her. She ended up having to call her boyfriend to call 911 for her.

The dispatcher is now on "leave" following the incident.

According to Erie County officials, all other 911 calls from the supermarket that day were fielded and handled correctly. Police were on the scene within 2 minutes.

Buffalo locals on Twitter are now calling for her immediate termination, and are posting non-emergency phone numbers to the police department to ask why the call wasn't handled correctly, potentially risking her life along with the other victims.

Comments / 0

Related
fox5ny.com

Buffalo mass shooting suspect wore hazmat suit to school, claimed he'd stabbed cat

BUFFALO, N.Y. - The 18-year-old accused of allegedly killing 10 people and wounding three others in the Buffalo, New York grocery store shooting on May 14 that officials say is racially motivated wore a hazmat suit to class when his high school returned from its in-person learning pause due to COVID-19, yearbook pictures obtained by Fox News Digital show.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
96.1 The Breeze

The Family Of The Buffalo Mass Shooting Killer Blames It On COVID-19

Most of us are still trying to understand how a person can have so much hate in their heart to drive over 200 miles to target people, just because of their skin color and zip code. Now, this. Family members of Payton Gendron, the mass murderer who committed the hate crime at the Tops Friendly Market on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo, are blaming COVID-19 for his horrific crimes. Yes, you read that right. Two of his extended family members spoke out and tried to excuse the heinous, deadly mass shooting on a virus that 82 million other Americans contracted. I haven't heard of one other case where a person got infected with COVID-19 and then picked up an assault rifle and targeted a specific race, with the goal of killing as many people as possible. Maybe I missed that news report.
BUFFALO, NY
News 8 WROC

Man arrested for murder of Bryson Simpson

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested an 18-year-old man wanted for the murder of 17-year-old Bryson Simpson. Simpson was a high school student at Edison Tech in Rochester. Salahuddin Floyd Jr. was arrested in the area of Dewey Avenue and Winchester Street in Rochester on Thursday. Simpson was killed March 11 on […]
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#911#Dispatcher#Mass Shooting#Hung Up#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
2 On Your Side

Niagara Falls man facing charges after allegedly driving into apartment building, killing resident

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A driver in Niagara Falls has been charged with vehicular manslaughter after driving into an apartment building late Thursday night. According to officials, at 11:25 p.m. a 41-year-old man hit several parked cars in the parking lot of an apartment building on St. John Parkway. He then drove through the wall of an apartment killing a resident inside.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
2 On Your Side

'He was sitting outside'; Barbershop owner describes interaction with mass shooting suspect

BUFFALO, N.Y. — At a place sacred to the Black community, it’s hard to imagine that steps away Saturday’s shooting could happen. "It's something that you never thought was going to happen here," said Daniel Love, owner of Mr. Love Barbershop. "We were cutting hair, I was showing one of my apprentices tips on how to do a haircut and I just heard a loud 'pow pow pow.'"
BUFFALO, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man charged in 2 attempted carjackings Tuesday night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester Police have arrested a man for two attempted carjackings in the city that happened on Tuesday night. Clifton Moody, 21, is facing two counts of first degree attempted robbery. Police got a call from a woman around 9:15 p.m. saying a man tried to...
ROCHESTER, NY
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
51K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy