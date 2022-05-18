ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latest Injury Reports For Warriors And Mavs

By Ben Stinar
The Golden State Warriors and Dallas Maviecks have updated their injury reports as of 10:30 Eastern Time for Game 1.

The Golden State Warriors and Dallas Maviecks will play Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Wednesday evening in California, and for the game the two teams have updated their injury reports as of 10:30 Eastern Time.

NBA's official injury report

The Warriors will remain without Gary Payton II, James Wiseman and Andre Iguodala.

As for the Mavs, they will be without Tim Hardaway Jr.

The Mavs are coming off beating the Utah Jazz in the first-round in six games, and the Phoenix Suns in the second-round in seven games.

They will likely be carrying over a lot of momentum, because they went into Arizona and dominated the Suns in Game 7.

This is their first time out of the first-round of the playoffs as a franchise since the 2011 season when they won the NBA Championship.

Meanwhile, the Warriors beat the Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies in the first two rounds, and this is their first time in the NBA Playoffs since the 2019 season.

Related
ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MICHIGAN STATE
