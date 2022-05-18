ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small Business

How to Equip Small Businesses for Cyber Protection

Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J3h47_0fiKjizf00

Greg Williams, Co-Founder, President, and CEO of Acrisure, joins Cheddar news to discuss how small business owners can manage cyber risk, and the importance of protecting against cyber attacks.

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

Resetting Your Mental Health Mindset With Pinterest

In honor of mental health awareness month, Pinterest hosted "Pinterest Havens: A Whole Mood." It's a pop-up event in New York City focused on mental well-being and overall wellness, ranging from talks on the topic to sound baths to interactive activities to let go of your anger. While it may have been temporary, the hope is that it can get the conversation started about an important topic.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cheddar News

Stocks Fall Sharply as Target's Woes Renew Inflation Fears

Stocks closed sharply lower on Wall Street Wednesday as dismal results from Target renewed fears that inflation is battering U.S. companies. The S&P 500, the benchmark for many index funds, fell 4%. Target lost a quarter of its value, dragging other retailers down with it, after saying its profit fell by half in the latest quarter as costs for freight and transportation spiked. That comes a day after Walmart cited inflation for its own weak results. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1,164 points, or 3.6% and the tech-heavy Nasaq pulled back 4.7%. Treasury yields fell as investors sought safer ground.
STOCKS
Fast Company

How to build a culture of trust in a zero trust environment

Trust and security are two sides of the same coin. As leaders, we’re responsible for cultivating a culture of trust with our employees, and we have a responsibility to employees, clients, and all stakeholders to keep our businesses safe and secure. But how do we foster a culture of transparency and trust when the greatest threat is inside our walls?
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyberattack#Co Founder
@growwithco

Why Online Networking Matters for SMEs

Small and medium-sized enterprises can find enormous benefits in establishing and tapping into a global online network. According to data from the U.S. Small Business Administration, there were 31.7 million small businesses in the United States as of 2020. These small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) can greatly benefit from the knowledge, development, funds, and opportunities that come from being connected with other business owners. However, many of them lack access to a global network that most multinational companies have.
SMALL BUSINESS
Black Enterprise

Ariel Alternatives’ First Acquisition For Project Black Cited At National Minority Supplier Development Council Forum

In its first purchase under Project Black, Ariel Alternatives has acquired a top provider for people who are deaf and hard-of-hearing in a deal reportedly worth $1.3 billion. The private equity business of Ariel Investments, Ariel Alternatives, bought 52.5% of the common stock from the shareholders of Sorenson Communications, Willkie Farr & Gallagher reported. The deal announced last month is the initial one for Project Black, a fund that invests in and scales minority-owned firms.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Communications tech company Pareteum approved to tap bankruptcy loan

(Reuters) - Communications technology company Pareteum Corp, which has been plagued by accounting fraud accusations, secured court approval on Tuesday to tap a loan while it sells its assets in bankruptcy. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Lisa Beckerman in Manhattan granted the company’s request to access, on a temporary basis, half of...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Cheddar News

Michael Pachter Sees Netflix Poised to Grow Despite Subscriber Losses, Layoffs

Netflix is poised to have a successful Q2 according to Michael Pachter of Wedbush Securities. Even though the beginning of 2022 has presented a rough start for the streamer amid subscriber losses, the analyst predicts a recovery with growth internationally and advertising support. His forecast comes even as news broke that Netflix is laying off 150 employees given its recent stock declines. "They're right-sizing the workforce, and we're talking about a couple of percent of their workers," he said. "It's not like they laid off half their workers, so they're trimming and they're going to keep trimming until they get it right. I think that once they start growing again, they will fund their growth out of profits."
MARKETS
Cheddar News

World View Says It's Reached 1,000 Space Tourism Reservations

World View, a company offering travelers the chance to experience a trip to the edge of space, announced it hit the milestone of 1,000 reservations for its program. President and CEO Ryan Harman joined Cheddar News to talk about how its customers will be taking off from planned spaceport sites where they'll immerse themselves in the local environment and history before taking off into space. "You're experiencing the curvature of the Earth. You're experiencing the darkness of space, being able to see the stars during broad daylight, and so that's our approach is to make sure that customers are experiencing being able to view our Earth from the edge of space," he said.
LIFESTYLE
TechRadar

Identifying the skills needed to drive digital innovation

IT skills are crucial to business success in an increasingly digital world. Yet there is a major shortage of skilled IT professionals worldwide, particularly when it comes to those with experience in modern software development and delivery. Part of the challenge is that the rapid technological innovation that defines our world makes it easier for skills to become outdated quickly. This creates a constant need for IT professionals to learn and develop new skills.
TECHNOLOGY
Cheddar News

NY Agency Files Discrimination Complaint Against Amazon

An Amazon logo appears on a delivery van, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. A state agency in New York has filed an administrative complaint against Amazon, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, alleging the e-commerce giant discriminated against pregnant and disabled workers by denying them “reasonable accommodations” and forcing them to take unpaid leave. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

3 Underrated Cybersecurity Stocks, Critical for the Future

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. With more cyberattacks happening on a frequent basis,...
MARKETS
Cheddar News

ThredUp CEO Sees Inflation Accelerate Growth of Secondhand Apparel Market

James Reinhart, CEO of ThredUp, one of the largest online secondhand and thrift store businesses, joined Cheddar to talk about the growing resale market in the United States, resale trends, and his biggest takeaway from the company's 10th annual resale report. “When you look at the data, 62 percent of young people said when they go out to look to buy a new item, they think about shopping secondhand first," he said. Reinhart also noted that he sees pressure from inflation as a catalyst for even greater market growth.
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
282K+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy