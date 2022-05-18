Food Pantries

GREENVILLE, ILL. – Caleb Campbell and Kouraje Johnson of the University of Fort Lauderdale Track & Field turned in All-American finishes at the NCCAA Outdoor Track & Field National Championships hosted by Greenville University in Greenville, Ill., this past weekend. Campbell, a junior from Miramar, Fla., turned in a runner-up finish in the 400-meter dash with a time of 49.12 seconds to earn All-American honors in the event. Brennen Bargesser of Bethal (Ind.) won the race with a time of 48.60 seconds. He placed seventh in the 200-meters with a time of 22.24 seconds. Dom Data of Geneva took home the crown with a finish of 21.30 seconds. A first-year student from Miami, Johnson earned two All-American finishes, placing third in both the 100-meter hurdles and the triple jump. In the triple jump, she had a distance of 11.59, while Haley Payton of Campbellsville had a mark of 11.75. Johnson’s time of 14.70 seconds was 0.12 seconds behind Leah Bergey of Lancaster Bible. “I am super proud of these two,” stated head coach Jonathan Carter. “We came in here not sure what we were going to see. We knew we controlled our destiny; we just fell short. I look forward to bringing these two back and building our program around the results that Kouraje and Caleb gave us this season as we move to the future. We will be back, and I plan on bringing a full team to compete in the National Championships.” For the latest news and updates on UFTL Track and Field, follow @UFTLAthletics on TWITTER or visit www.uftlathletics.com. Copyright ©2022 University of Fort Lauderdale.

MIRAMAR, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO