Broward County, FL

Food Pantries

By Carma Henry
 3 days ago

Please see below for a list of the Emergency Food Pantries and Soup Kitchens available in Broward County. * All Saints Catholic Mission, 3350 Powerline Road, Oakland Park, FL 33309 For more info call (954) 396-3086 Father Bob: (954) 319-3514, Soup Kitchen: Daily, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Food Pantry: Daily,...

Honoring Samuel: Palm Beach County Remembrance Project Coalition Collects Soil from His Lynching Site, June 18

DELRAY BEACH, FL — In collaboration with the Equal Justice Initiative, the Palm Beach County Remembrance Project Coalition, which includes Spady Cultural Museum Director Charlene Farrington, will host a soil collection ceremony, which will pay homage to a lynching victim who died in 1926. The ceremony will take place...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
The Hungry Black Man to host International Black Food & Wine Festival

(Source Miami News Times) On the heels of the South Beach Wine & Food Festival's annual weekend of dining and drinking, a new event is in the works. This one promises a spotlight on the culinary diversity and talents of the Black community. Starex Smith — AKA the Hungry...
MIAMI, FL
Rosalind Osgood facing challenge from fellow Democrat for Senate re-election

Rep. Patricia Hawkins-Williams of Pompano Beach is seeking to challenge Osgood in the August Primary. A Democratic Representative has filed to represent Senate District 32 — challenging an incumbent Democratic Senator who was elected only earlier this year. It's the second battle in Broward County this election cycle poised...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Campbell, Johnson Earn All-American Status at NCCAA Outdoor Track & Field National Championships

GREENVILLE, ILL. – Caleb Campbell and Kouraje Johnson of the University of Fort Lauderdale Track & Field turned in All-American finishes at the NCCAA Outdoor Track & Field National Championships hosted by Greenville University in Greenville, Ill., this past weekend. Campbell, a junior from Miramar, Fla., turned in a runner-up finish in the 400-meter dash with a time of 49.12 seconds to earn All-American honors in the event. Brennen Bargesser of Bethal (Ind.) won the race with a time of 48.60 seconds. He placed seventh in the 200-meters with a time of 22.24 seconds. Dom Data of Geneva took home the crown with a finish of 21.30 seconds. A first-year student from Miami, Johnson earned two All-American finishes, placing third in both the 100-meter hurdles and the triple jump. In the triple jump, she had a distance of 11.59, while Haley Payton of Campbellsville had a mark of 11.75. Johnson’s time of 14.70 seconds was 0.12 seconds behind Leah Bergey of Lancaster Bible. “I am super proud of these two,” stated head coach Jonathan Carter. “We came in here not sure what we were going to see. We knew we controlled our destiny; we just fell short. I look forward to bringing these two back and building our program around the results that Kouraje and Caleb gave us this season as we move to the future. We will be back, and I plan on bringing a full team to compete in the National Championships.” For the latest news and updates on UFTL Track and Field, follow @UFTLAthletics on TWITTER or visit www.uftlathletics.com. Copyright ©2022 University of Fort Lauderdale.
MIRAMAR, FL

