Colorado State

One forecast calls for 30 inches in Colorado – but here's what the NWS says

By Spencer McKee
 3 days ago
Map Credit: National Weather Service.

A hot Thursday is set to be followed by a cold weekend in Colorado, according to the National Weather Service (NWS), during a weather week they've described as a "classic Colorado 'fire and ice' forecast."

Mapping from the NWS shows that heavy snow is likely in northern Colorado on Friday night, with snowfall stretching into Saturday. "Much below normal" temperatures are expected during this time for most of the state.

Map Credit: National Weather Service.

While the National Weather Service is holding off on making snowfall accumulation predictions, stating that "there is too much uncertainty at this time," other forecasters have published their own outlook.

The Mountain-Forecast.com hour-by-hour breakdown of snowfall on Longs Peak shows more than 30 inches falling throughout the weekend, with a second wave of snow hitting Sunday night (and another one Monday evening). At over 14,000 feet, Longs Peak is one of the state's highest points, reaching an elevation that tends to be most likely to see the deepest snow totals. While snowfall on this peak isn't representative of what will fall in the surrounding mountain towns, this prediction shows a high likelihood that enough snow will fall in the northern mountain region to have some sort of impact on outdoor recreation and possibly travel.

Mountain Forecast predicts that Quandary Peak (central mountains) will see more than a foot of snow this weekend, as will Pikes Peak (Colorado Springs area). Meanwhile, Mount Sneffels (southwest) is expected to get only about six inches during the first wave of snow on Friday night, with a Monday storm also expected to hit this region.

While mapping shows that most of the snow will be restricted to the mountainous part of the state, those along the Front Range should expected a wintery mix of rain, snow, and ice. This will likely result in slick conditions.

One potentially hazardous area on the Front Range that's worth noting will be the stretch of I-25 between Colorado Springs and Castle Rock, where snow is expected over a rainy mix (see map at top of article).

While the Thursday high in Denver is 88 degrees, the Friday and Saturday highs are 44 degrees and 39 degrees, respectively, according to Weather.com.

If you're headed to the mountains, plan ahead for the possibility of encountering some dicey road conditions by packing warm layers, extra water, and other essential safety items.

It's also worth noting that this weather could impact plants and gardens. Prepare for freezing temperatures.

Find additional information on the National Weather Service website.

maybenever
3d ago

I’ll believe it when I see it. Still not enough moisture to do any real good. Maybe help to put out some wildfires that’s about it. Need 5 or more years of normal precipitation to combat this drought.

