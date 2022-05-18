ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Mob hitman Dominic Taddeo pleads guilty to escape from Florida halfway house

By Gary Craig, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
Democrat and Chronicle
Democrat and Chronicle
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KxYAz_0fiKeEO600

Notorious Rochester hitman Dominic Taddeo pleaded guilty Tuesday to an escape from a federal halfway house — a crime that he committed when he had less than a year to serve.

Now, with his plea in an Orlando, Florida, courtroom, Taddeo could face as many as five more years in prison.

In late March, Taddeo left a Florida halfway house in Orlando for a scheduled medical appointment and did not return. He was captured about a week later at a home near Miami.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QFmnH_0fiKeEO600

His escape prompted a manhunt that reached back to Rochester, where Taddeo, as a contract killer for the mob, fatally shot three organized crime figures and attempted to kill two others.

Taddeo pleaded guilty in 1992 in federal court in Rochester to racketeering crimes, including the murders killings for the mob.

More: How did Rochester mobster Dominic Taddeo escape custody? What we know now

More: The Blue Gardenia was a notorious 'mob hangout.' Whatever happened to the restaurant?

Contact Gary Craig at gcraig@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at gcraig1 .

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Mob hitman Dominic Taddeo pleads guilty to escape from Florida halfway house

Comments / 0

Related
WNYT

Albany man sentenced in disturbing computer fraud case

A man from Albany was sentenced in federal court to nine years in prison for computer fraud and identity theft. When Michael Fish was a student at SUNY Plattsburgh, he hacked into the social media accounts of female students and stole nude photographs and videos, which he then sold.
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
City
Miami, FL
City
Florida, NY
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, NY
wwnytv.com

FBI arrests LaFargeville man, ‘Chinese Zodiac Killer’

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - A LaFargeville man who allegedly claimed to be the “Chinese Zodiac KIller” and sent threatening letters throughout the northeast was arrested Thursday by the FBI. Jesse Bartlett, 46, was ordered held without bail, at least until his next court appearance Monday. A criminal...
ALBANY, NY
MSNBC

SCOTUS to rule on NY concealed carry law following Buffalo shooting

Following a racially motivated massacre in Buffalo, NY, Democrats have been calling for gun reform, however, the Supreme Court could do more harm than good if they rule against New York’s concealed carry law. Founder of Moms Demand Action Shannon Watts joins Zerlina Maxwell to discuss. May 20, 2022.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organized Crime#Hitman#Halfway House#The Mob#Violent Crime
NEWS10 ABC

Colonie man pleads guilty to murder in 2021 shooting

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Colonie man has pleaded guilty in connection with a 2021 shooting on Central Avenue in Albany. The Albany County District Attorney’s Office said Natural Wise Joseph, 34, of Colonie, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, which is a felony. On May 21, 2021, police responded to a shooting in the area […]
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Mid-Hudson News Network

Greene County school locked down during student fight

WINDHAM – The Windham-Ashland Jewett School went into lockdown briefly around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday as officials addressed what they called “a student altercation.”. The Greene County Sheriff’s School Resource Officer responded immediately. The student was removed from the school grounds and is facing several charges in...
GREENE COUNTY, NY
Gothamist.com

Freed from a double-life sentence, a long-imprisoned New Yorker urges Albany to find relief for others

On a recent Tuesday morning, Gregory Mingo put on a cap and black jacket and traveled by bus from his home in Westchester to the state capitol in Albany. Nine months earlier, the 69-year-old was serving out a sentence of 50 years to life and worried he would not live to see the outside of Great Meadows Correctional Facility in Comstock. But he was now a free man, and on this day, stood before an audience of lawmakers and criminal justice reform advocates.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WHEC TV-10

NY State Police looking for a missing 27-year-old

ONTARIO, N.Y. (WHEC) — New York State Police in Williamson are looking for Jacob Will, age 27, who was last seen on Tuesday morning. He was last seen at 6:30 a.m. at his residence in the town of Ontario and was wearing jeans, a blue hoody, work boots, and a baseball hat. Troopers have obtained information that Will may be in the town Gates.
ONTARIO, NY
Saratogian

Halfmoon man charged with DWI, possessing illegal handgun

COLONIE, N.Y. — A Halfmoon man was recently arrested on handgun and DWI charges in connection with an incident on Central Avenue. Brian F. Thompson, 41, was charged with felony second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, refusal to submit to a breath test, and other traffic infractions.
COLONIE, NY
WNYT

Ongoing Troy violence concerns community

TROY - There's a lot of concern over safety in a neighborhood park in Troy, after a homicide in Barker Park last weekend. Troy police say Bryan Wright stabbed Johnny Williams Jr. to death. People in that area say the problem is getting worse. Troy City Council President Carmella Mantello...
TROY, NY
Democrat and Chronicle

Democrat and Chronicle

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
374K+
Views
ABOUT

DemocratandChronicle.com is the home page of Rochester NY, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, investigative journalism and opinions.

 http://democratandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy