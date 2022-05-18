Roy S. Stola Jr. – Obit

Today is the final day Spring Clean-Up Week in Crookston is in effect. Place items on your street boulevard on your regular garbage day, and they should be separated into piles: garbage, clothing, cardboard, furniture, metal items, demolition, and yard waste. Branches must be cut in four-foot lengths and bundled. Devices such as TVs, computer monitors, etc., cannot be landfilled and will not be collected during clean-up. They need to be disposed of at the Transfer Station. Compost material such as grass clippings and lawn or garden waste will not have to be in City compost bags for this week only. The Polk County Public Health advises to not bring furniture, mattresses, box springs, or bed frames found on the street into your home to prevent the spread of bed bugs. Items should be placed on boulevards no more than 72 hours prior to your collection day. With the recent storms, the city will need to be running a few pumps and will be leaving appliances and tires until time allows for pickup, which could possibly be next week.

CROOKSTON, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO