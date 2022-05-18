ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halstad, MN

Roy S. Stola Jr. – Obit

 4 days ago

Roy S. Stola Jr., 91, Rural Shelly, MN, passed away on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Halstad Living Center, Halstad, MN. Roy was born July 25, 1930, to Roy Selmer Sr. and Emma (Evje) Stola in Crookston, MN. He attended grade school in Scandia Township School and graduated from Northwest School...

BULLETIN BOARD- MAY 20, 2022

Today is the final day Spring Clean-Up Week in Crookston is in effect. Place items on your street boulevard on your regular garbage day, and they should be separated into piles: garbage, clothing, cardboard, furniture, metal items, demolition, and yard waste. Branches must be cut in four-foot lengths and bundled. Devices such as TVs, computer monitors, etc., cannot be landfilled and will not be collected during clean-up. They need to be disposed of at the Transfer Station. Compost material such as grass clippings and lawn or garden waste will not have to be in City compost bags for this week only. The Polk County Public Health advises to not bring furniture, mattresses, box springs, or bed frames found on the street into your home to prevent the spread of bed bugs. Items should be placed on boulevards no more than 72 hours prior to your collection day. With the recent storms, the city will need to be running a few pumps and will be leaving appliances and tires until time allows for pickup, which could possibly be next week.
CROOKSTON, MN
ARREST/FIRE REPORT- MAY 20, 2022

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Dustin Troy Severson, 32, of Grand Forks, for Schedule 5 Controlled Substance Drug Possession. Angela Louise Canales, 29, of Crookston, for 2nd-Degree Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. Jorden Lawrence Nelson, 26, of Crookston, for Driving after Driver’s License cancellation...
CROOKSTON, MN
CROOKSTON BOYS GOLF HOSTS INVITE AT MINAKWA, ANDRINGA AND FISCHER PLACE TOP 3 INDIVIDUALLY

The Crookston Pirate Boys Golf team hosted an Invite this morning at Minakwa Golf Course in Crookston. The Pirates had two teams competing in the event and their first team took a third-place finish with a 358, while their second team took a fifth-place finish out of six teams with a 392. Thief River Falls and East Grand Forks also had two teams competing, and the second team won the event from Thief River Falls with a score of 342. “For us to be able to get this event in, it’s a big deal for us,” said Pirates Coach Steve Kofoed. “This was a Varsity low for the season and we had multiple guys shoot their season-low for the season.”
CROOKSTON, MN
CROOKSTON PIRATE SOFTBALL ENDS REGULAR SEASON WITH LOSS TO NORTHERN FREEZE, COAUETTE SELECTED TO AGASSIZ VALLEY ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM

The Crookston Pirate Softball team was supposed to wrap up their regular season this afternoon with a doubleheader against East Grand Forks and the Northern Freeze. Due to rain and wind, the game against EGF was canceled, however, the Pirates were able to play their game later in the day against the Freeze. The weather was less than ideal, but both teams provided an excellent softball game, with the Freeze using two big innings to get the win 8-7 over the Pirates. “I am very proud of the girls and I thought they played very hard today.” said Pirates Head Coach Sunny Bowman.”
CROOKSTON, MN

