In the scope of relationships all any sort, “needy” is often considered a dirty word. In practice, though, "neediness" is closely related to "humanness." Humans are designed to depend on one another; research has shown that when you hold the hand of someone you love while experiencing pain, you're more likely to rate the pain as lower than you do when you are alone. Furthermore, in order for a given relationship to be successful, it's crucial that the needs of the people within it are met.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 3 DAYS AGO