New Packers Snapper Coco ‘Just Outworked Everyone’ at Georgia Tech

“He’s just so determined,” Lewis Caralla, Georgia Tech’s head strength and conditioning coach, said on Wednesday morning. “He’s a relentless worker. He was our lifter of the year last year for the big-skill category of our team.
“He lost 60 to 70 pounds [to move to tight end] and transformed not just his body but his work ethic, which was insane. He would do so much extra work, so much beyond what was required of him, and loved it. He came in here with the best attitude every day, impacted so many other people around him. That’s why he got the scholarship because he was making a big impact on the team. He just outworked everyone, period.”
Coco’s older sister, Claudia, played volleyball at Tennessee. Her athleticism and competitiveness helped drive Coco on his quest to change positions.
“He completely changed his diet, and just the natural competitiveness as a family, we would text back and forth, and he would text, ‘I ran three miles today. What did you do?’” Claudia told The Athletic in 2020 . “And I’d text back, ‘I ran six miles’ or whatever. He made it a point to really take time to change his diet; he learned how to cook. I think he ate the same thing for 60 days straight, I think it was salad and chicken. Like he knew how to cook one thing, and that’s what he did all the time. …
“Both Mom and Dad have put it in our brains, ‘If you work hard, it will pay off for you guys. You just have to put in the work to do it.’ It’s not always immediate.”
“His mom and dad were bawling on the phone,” Caralla recalled. “He was bawling. He didn’t expect it at all. We didn’t do that a lot here. We did it in front of a team meeting, which was the first time we’d done that here in three years. It was a big deal. Jack, he earned every bit of everything he got.”
Coco will battle incumbent Steven Wirtel to be Green Bay’s long snapper this season. Coco was not the snapper on the punt team during his career at Georgia Tech and didn’t snap at all in a game last season.
Still, he apparently showed enough at the Packers’ rookie minicamp, which was held on May 6-7, to merit an opportunity.
“Now he’s fighting on a 90-man roster, which I think is just incredible,” Caralla said.
The Too-Early Packers Roster Projection
With the NFL Draft complete, here's a look at the Green Bay Packers' 90-man roster and what the final 53 might look like.
The NFL Network's got the cheeseheads in Wisconsin pretty upset with this one. In a list of the top five quarterbacks in the NFL (in the last two minutes), according to Michael Robinson, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers didn't make the cut. "Did Aaron Rodgers die??" asked Packers podcaster Peter Bukowski.
The Green Bay Packers sent shock waves through the NFL when they traded up in the first round to draft Jordan Love back in 2020. Many fans despised the pick and, unfortunately, have treated Jordan Love with contempt as if he chose to get drafted by Green Bay. The decision to draft Love was, of course, that of the Packers front office (not Jordan Love’s) and it followed what had been a couple of down years for aging quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Love, the supposed Quarterback of the Future, walked into a situation that few would want. Rodgers, for his part, went on to win the NFL MVP Award in each of the past two seasons. Now, as Jordan Love enters his third year in the league, his future with the team that drafted him is in doubt.
This offseason saw the Green Bay Packers part ways with both Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, leaving the wide receiver room looking a bit empty. After passing on the more NFL-ready prospects in the NFL Draft and signing the often-injured Sammy Watkins, there are many question marks regarding the Packers wide receiver corps. However, in a recent interview, Packers receiver Juwann Winfree says there isn't anything to worry about, in a unique way.
The Green Bay Packers’ wide receiver room has been the talk of the town all off-season. Brian Gutekunst has made plenty of moves after the departure of Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Bringing in Sammy Watkins, Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, and Samori Toure in free agency and the draft figures to be the immediate fix. Many are calling for at least one more veteran move going into the season to bring in more experience. One beat writer suggested that person to be Emmanuel Sanders:
The Green Bay Packers made headlines again this week. This time, it was because they offered Jaire Alexander the richest contract for a cornerback in NFL history. With his four-year $84 million inked, Alexander joins Aaron Rodgers and David Bakhtiari as Packers players who are the highest paid players at their position. With the best cornerback in the game locked up, the Packers can now focus on other talented players they need to extend. There is no shortage of players like this on the roster, but these three players need to be a top priority.
Jason Vrable had a message to his Green Bay Packers receivers, an unheralded group that must somehow replace the production provided by All-Pro Davante Adams. “I talked to the guys,” Vrable said on Thursday. “I said, ‘Look at all the balls that went to ‘Tae.’ I talked to them, I said, ‘Look at the opportunity that is ahead of you. 12’s a Hall of Famer. He’s throwing the ball to somebody. We play three guys a lot of times and I’m like, ‘There’s three No. 1 spots, so who’s going to take it?’”
Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach Tom Clements isn’t at all concerned about the participation status of four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers during the offseason workout program. At this point, it remains unclear if Rodgers will be in Green Bay for any portion of the program, but Clements understands his...
The Green Bay Packers could have one of the most versatile secondaries in the NFL next season. It’s allowed defensive coordinator Jerry Gray to play with different lineups in the classroom this offseason. “Guys learn more than one position,” Gray told reporters on Wednesday. The Packers have plenty...
In trading Davante Adams to the Raiders in March, the Packers created a significant void at receiver. Aside from bringing back restricted free agent Allen Lazard and drafting Christian Watson in the second round, the club also signed Sammy Watkins to a one-year, $4 million deal in April. The No....
FOX Sports analyst and NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe has never been one to hold anything back. So it wasn’t surprising to see his blistering response on social media, when challenged to name 10 quarterbacks he believes are better than Kirk Cousins. The Minnesota Vikings quarterback is polarizing...
The Green Bay Packers are down to two kickers on their 90 man roster. Prior to today, JJ Molson, Mason Crosby and Dominik Eberle remained with the organization. Today JJ Molson was cut from the Packers roster. Molson was undrafted out of UCLA in 2020 and spent time on the Chargers practice squad before signing to the one in Green Bay for the final weeks of the season. He remained on their practice squad last year and signed a futures deal with the team in January. He appeared in one preseason game last year and hit the only extra point he attempted.
It would be a cliché to suggest that one kick changed Jonathan Garibay’s life. The Texas Tech kicker was already a perfect 11-for-11 on the season when he lined up for a 62-yard try in the final seconds of a conference game, at home, with an interim coach, and with the Red Raiders’ bowl eligibility on the line.
The 2022 NBA Draft Combine is taking place in Chicago this week and the final day of scrimmages concluded on Friday. Here is who really helped their draft stock during the two days of scrimmaging at the combine.
Comments / 0