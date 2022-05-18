ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

U.S. traffic fatalities hit 16-year high in 2021

By Shepard Price
The Telegraph
 3 days ago
According to data released Tuesday by the Department of Transportation, an estimated 42,915 people died in motor vehicle traffic crashes in the U.S. in 2021, the highest number of traffic deaths since...

Related
Autoweek.com

Traffic Fatalities Jump as Drivers Increasingly Must Share the Road

Preliminary figures from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration show that last year there were 42,915 traffic fatalities in the US—the highest in 16 years. The overall number includes pedestrians hit by motor vehicles and cyclists. The highest increases occurred on rural interstates, urban arterials, and urban collector/local streets.
TRAFFIC
Ars Technica

US road deaths increased by more than 10% in 2021

We had an inkling that the traffic statistics for 2021 would be bad. In November last year, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration published data for the first half of that year, showing the greatest-ever six-month rise in road fatalities since people kept records. On Tuesday, the other shoe dropped, with NHTSA's estimate of the entire year's toll: 42,915 people killed in crashes, an increase of 10.8 percent compared to 2020.
TRAFFIC
Stateline

Pedestrian Fatalities Spike During Pandemic

An estimated 7,485 pedestrians in the United States were struck and killed by drivers in 2021—the largest number in four decades, a new report has found. The analysis by the Governors Highway Safety Association, a nonprofit that represents state highway safety offices, found that pedestrian deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic had spiked significantly, as speeding and impaired and distracted driving proliferated.
TRAFFIC
WebMD

Death Toll on U.S. Roads Rose to Almost 43,000 in 2021

May 18, 2022 – Nearly 43,000 people were killed on roads across the U.S. last year, marking the highest number in more than a decade. The death toll jumped 10.5% from 2020 as Americans returned to driving after COVID-19 pandemic quarantine and isolation, according to The Associated Press. The increase represents the largest percentage jump in numbers since the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration began collecting data on road deaths in 1975.
PUBLIC SAFETY
State
Michigan State
State
Illinois State
Local
Michigan Traffic
Fast Company

This map of gas prices shows which states are paying the highest and lowest at the pump

The national average for a gallon of gasoline has now hit $4.58 as of May 19, according to the AAA. That’s up nearly 10% over just the last month, and up a whopping $1.43 per gallon from last year. While there are myriad factors that factor into gas price rises, the AAA says the spiking prices are primarily due to the increasing price of crude oil, which is now at $110 a barrel.
TRAFFIC
GreenwichTime

Gas prices in Connecticut set new record, AAA data shows

The average price for a gallon of gasoline in Connecticut has reached a new record-setting high Monday, several weeks after the suspension of the state gas tax earlier this spring. Data from AAA Northeast showed the average price for a gallon of gas now stands at $4.54 in Connecticut, breaking...
CONNECTICUT STATE
US News and World Report

American Driving Mileage Tops Pre-Pandemic Levels in March

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Americans are getting back behind the wheel, despite higher fuel prices. The Federal Highway Administration said on Thursday https://www.fhwa.dot.gov/policyinformation/travel_monitoring/22martvt/page2.cfm motorists drove 277.4 billion miles (446.4 billion km) in March, up 7.9 billion miles over the same month in 2021, and up 5 billion miles over March 2019. U.S....
TRAFFIC
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
MarketWatch

U.S. officially surpasses 1 million COVID-19 deaths

The U.S. has officially surpassed 1 million deaths from COVID-19, according to data Tuesday from John Hopkins University. According to Hopkins data, 1,000,139 Americans have died from COVID-19 so far. Experts say the actual death toll is likely higher. “While 1 million COVID-19 deaths is a mind-boggling number, we know...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

Gas prices hit a new record high of $4.37 per gallon

Gasoline prices hit a new record on Tuesday just as Americans are entering peak summer driving season. The national average price for a gallon of gas hit $4.37, according to AAA, eclipsing a previous record set in early March. The largest increases are coming in Michigan, New Jersey, Connecticut, Kentucky...
KENTUCKY STATE
CBS LA

Gas could hit $6.20 per gallon by August, analyst predicts

California drivers are grappling with the most expensive gas in the nation, shelling out an average $6.06 per gallon as of Thursday. That could soon be the fate of drivers in the rest of the nation, according to a JPMorgan analyst, who predicts the national average per gallon price could reach $6.20 this summer.That would represent a more than 30% increase from the current national average of $4.59 per gallon, already a record high, according to AAA. Consumers are already spending thousands more annually on gasoline due to the surge in prices at the pump, with the typical household now spending an...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The US Sun

Americans furious as gas prices skyrocket nearly doubling fuel spending to $5,000 – the states with the highest prices

Alabama – $4.31. Given how high prices are, many have taken out their frustrations on President Joe Biden. One Twitter user tweeted: “Congratulations Joe Biden! for the first time in the history of America gas prices are over $4 a gallon in all 50 states. It takes a special kind of incompetence to pull that off and you did it in 16 months.”
TRAFFIC
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Alton, IL
The Telegraph is passionate and committed to its role as the watchdog and trusted source of news and entertainment for the Alton community and the River Bend region of Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, and Greene counties in Illinois.

